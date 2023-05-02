OCEAN — Croatan hosted a spring track and field meet on Wednesday, with both the boys and girls squads capturing victories.
The girls team totaled 112.5 points, followed by Richlands in second with 30.5 and Dixon in third with 20.
The boys squad tallied 94 points to beat Richlands in second with 56 and Dixon in third with 37.
For the girls, Paige Merrell captured the 100-meter hurdles in 16.88 seconds while teammate Lexi Tripp finished in second with a 17.18 clocking. The two repeated their finishes in the 300 meter event, with Merrell winning in 48.67 and Tripp placing second in 49.09.
Nine more Cougars reached the podium of the running events, including three each in the 800 meters. Cameran Ladd won in 2:29.55, Skylar Nawrocki placed second in 2:36.21, and Eliana Dettle was third with a time of 2:42.06.
A different trio of Cougars did the same thing in the 1,600 meters. Ladd won in 5:31.79, Emilie Hayes placed second in 5:55.46, and Sofia Biedenbach finished in third with a 6:51.82 clocking.
The girls team got one more running victory in the 3,200 meters, where Biedenbach clocked a 14:25.63. Kennedy Zaidon placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.89, while Alyssia Trigleth placed third in the 100 meters in 13.60.
In relay events, Croatan won the 800-meter race in 1:52.31, captured the 1,600 meters in 3:45.66 and placed second in the 400 meters with a 55.32 clocking.
The Cougars were just as dominant in field events, getting wins in all six events.
In the high jump, Ginger Hayden topped the list with a 4-foot, 8-inch leap. Raegan Turbeville finished behind her in second with a 4-2 leap.
Hayden captured two more jumping victories, measuring a first-place leap of 35-4 in the triple jump and an 18-3 measurement in the long jump. Angelica Steffy also got on the long jump podium with a 15-10 leap for third.
The entire pole vault podium was made up by Cougars. Jadyn Melby cleared 9-0 to win, Bri Saunders placed second with a height of 7-6, and Sydney Dixon was third with a 6-6 clearance.
Steffy got a win in the discus with a 105-5 throw. Cailin Ames placed second in the event with a 105-2 toss, and Lexie Wahle was third with a distance of 94-10.
Ames and Steffy switched places in the shot put, with Ames’ throw measuring 34-5.75 for first and Steffy tying for second with teammate Wahle with a 32-2 toss.
---------------
Croatan’s boys placed all of the top three finishers in the 110-meter hurdles, with Cooper Stephens placing first in 16.24, Justin Wax second in 16.89 and Juelz Bernhardt third in 19.58.
Stephens and Wax topped the 300-meter event as well, with Stephens clocking a 39.72 to win and Wax a time of 41.61 to finish in second.
The Cougars dominated the rest of the running events, placing seven more competitors on the podium.
Trey Austin was the fastest runner in the 800 meters with a time of 2:09.07. Noah Guerrero captured the 1,600 meters in 4:28.74, while James Wallace placed second in 4:33.65.
In the 3,200 meters, Tyrese Cone prevailed with a time of 10:10.59 and Guerrero placed second in 10:50.25. In the 400 meters, William Reyes clocked a time of 56.14 to finish in second while Riley Robinson placed third in 56.80.
Croatan won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:45.66 and placed second in both the 400-meter relay (47.62) and 400-meter relay (1:46.16).
The Cougars got three more wins from three competitors in the field events. Peyton Heath captured the only jumping victory with a 40-5 leap in the triple jump. Heath Hartman placed third in the event with a 33-9 measurement.
Heath also grabbed a podium finish in the long jump with a second-place leap of 18-3, and Hartman placed second in the high jump at 5-6.
As it was for the girls squad, Croatan placed all three podium spots in the boys event. Robert Wallace won with a height of 10-6, Andrew Hall was second with a 10-0 leap, and Heath third with a 9-0 clearance.
The last boys victory came in the discus, where Kooper Rossi won with a 105-1 toss. Jarrett Mitchell was third with a 100-0 measurement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.