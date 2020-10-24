BEAUFORT — The second annual Beaufort Bridge Run 5K and 1-mile Dog Strut will take place Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Beaufort Lions Club-organized event will feature Beaufort’s new bridges – the high-rise Gallants Channel bridge and the Turner Street bridge.
The out-and-back race course for the 5K will start at the corner of Middle and Turner streets in Beaufort, continue across the Turner Street bridge and then the high-rise before looping back to the start. The 1-mile Dog Strut course will begin at the corner of Front and Turner streets and loop back at the end of the Turner Street bridge.
Races will start at 8 a.m. All courses are USATF certified and runners are chip-timed. Pre-registered participants may pick up their race packets on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the corner of Turner and Front streets Masks are required for pickup.
On race day, there will be no pre-race gatherings except for check-in and late registration. All volunteers will be wearing masks. Race coordinators request that participants maintain social distance and request masks be worn prior to the race.
There will also be no water, juice, Gatorade or fruit provided due to health concerns, so participants are encouraged to bring their own. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the race is offering a virtual option, giving participants the opportunity to run the 5K at a time and place of their choosing. Virtual race times will be accepted from Saturday, Oct. 24, through Friday Nov. 6.
Awards for the 5K will be doled out for the top three overall finishers in each race, as well as age categories. The Dog Strut will see awards for the top three finishers.
Last year’s 5K male and female winners were Tyler Pake, 36, of Beaufort with a clocking of 18 minutes, 32.31 seconds clocking and Elizabeth Cella, 39, of New Bern with a time of 22:17.58.
The usual post-race party at Backstreet Pub has been canceled, but the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market will be operating as normal, open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The run/walk event will actually be the sixth annual for the Beaufort Lions Club. Previous events were the Glow Run in 2015 and 2016, the Front Street Gallop in 2017 and 2018, and the inaugural Beaufort Bridge Run in 2019 following the finished construction of the two bridges.
