MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to a new piece of technology aboard boats in the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, viewers at home were getting a firsthand look at offshore action.
Starlink Maritime, a new offering from SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet system, allows boats to relay the most exciting moments of catching or releasing billfish in real time despite being more than 30 miles offshore.
At different times last week, the tournament was able to broadcast the action via Big Rock TV, providing the in-the-moment perspective to tens of thousands at home.
“It’s a whole new component,” KWLA Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe said, “being able to go live, seeing the action, seeing the joy whenever they boat or release a fish, or the heartbreak when they pull the hook.”
Boats have always been able to film their endeavors with a phone or a GoPro camera – in fact, Big Rock requires video confirmation for releases – but the ability to relay live, clear video so far away from the mainland is a potentially transformative addition to the sport.
“If you look at sports like golf and basketball, people are right there in the action,” she said. “It’s all around them. But with fishing, in the past, the action has never started for spectators until the fish hits the scales. Now, this is going to bring a lot of perspective to people so they can better understand how these fish are released or brought onto the boat.”
Starlink is a relatively new service in the maritime world, but the general product was launched in 2019 by SpaceX as a way to bring high-speed, low-latency connection to remote and rural areas.
The service, which became offered globally at the end of 2022, is powered by a constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around Earth. The constellation is constantly being expanded, with 52 launched on Monday last week. In total, as of March, it consisted of more than 3,500 individual satellites.
The result is uncapped data usage at a speed that, at times, exceeds that of most mainland connections.
“We have slower internet here at the weigh station than they have offshore sometimes,” Sharpe said. “Bad weather can still interrupt it, though.”
The tournament began toying with the possibility of utilizing the boats’ new broadcasting capabilities earlier this year, but weather interruptions briefly put doubt in the minds of the organizers.
“A couple of months ago when we were testing it out,” Sharpe said, “it wasn’t the best because it was on rainy days, and I think all of us were kind of doubting it and wondering, ‘Should we do this?’ We wanted to do it right if we were going to do it. Now, it’s seamless and clear.”
The ability to broadcast the action via Big Rock TV comes through cooperation from the fishing teams themselves. There is already so much coordination required to bring in a blue marlin, so adding a filming factor is a challenge.
“I reached out to a core group of about 15 boats before the tournament and asked if they would be interested in doing this,” Sharpe said. “It’s an added stress, so they’re doing us a favor.”
The tournament, for instance, was been able to see aboard Builder’s Choice and Weldor’s Ark. The feed is clear, but the process through which the fight is filmed is still evolving.
The fight with a blue marlin release on Weldor’s Ark, for instance, was being broadcast live with clear image, but when the fish came alongside the boat, the team needed all hands to tag it, so the camera was put down for a moment.
That process will continue to change and improve in the future, but for now, it is a welcome and exciting addition to how the action aboard the boats is perceived.
“Being able to put that into people’s homes,” Sharpe said, “so they can see the emotions, the reactions, the skills mates have to have to wire these fish that can be 12 feet long, it’s huge.”
The use of the Starlink connection is just the latest piece in the tournament’s technology-driven broadcasting capabilities. Big Rock Foundation Treasurer and current tournament emcee Tommy Bennett started Big Rock TV in 2008 for the 50th annual competition, and the tournament introduced its app in 2018.
“Big Rock really sets itself apart from other tournaments in terms of the coverage we provide,” Sharpe said. “It has always been a leader in adopting technology to bring the action and the world of sportfishing to people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.