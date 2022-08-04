MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins’ season came to an unceremonious end Wednesday afternoon in the East Divisional Championship Series.
After dominating the Coastal Plain League throughout the 2022 campaign, Morehead City fell 6-1 to the Wilson Tobs in the deciding Game 3.
The Fish ended the season with a 38-12 record.
After starting the year with a 4-5 record, they closed the regular season on a phenomenal 33-5 run to finish with the best record in the league thanks to three winning streaks of at least seven games, including a 13-game streak at the end of the campaign.
They were one out away from advancing to the Petitt Cup Championship for the fourth year in a row Tuesday night but surrendered a 4-3 walk-off single in defeat.
“I don’t know what to say,” Marlins coach Sam Carel said when asked to describe the previous 24 hours. “I don’t know. I guess it’s disappointing to a degree, but our guys competed. I don’t know, I haven’t had that much time to process it after the late night, last night. It was a special season. It’s just hard to be more reflective on that right when your season has ended immediately.”
Morehead City, which hadn’t lost two games in a row since the third and fourth games of the season, led 3-2 with one out to go in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday at Wilson.
Efry Cervantes (Nebraska) singled into left field, scoring Harrison Pontoli (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) for the second time in the game to tie it at 3-3. A miscue from catcher Zack Miller (Catawba) then sent the ball into left field in an effort to try and tag out Jake Lysaght (Towson), who would jog in from third to walk it off for the Tobs.
“We had gotten the 26th out, we were trying to get that 27th out, and it didn’t happen,” Carel said. “I won’t think too much about that play in the offseason. We made a pitch, the guy put a swing on it, it found a hole. It’s just baseball. We’ve been on the flipside of that so many times this summer.”
The back-to-back wins enabled the Tobs to make their first appearance in the 20-year history of the Petitt Cup Championship.
“These past 24 hours have been phenomenal for us,” Wilson coach Harry Markotay said. “The guys came out with a ton of energy. We were playing like we had nothing to lose, playing free and easy and loose. We just wanted to put pressure on them. I’m proud of the guys.”
The first game of the East Divisional Championship Series on Sunday was rained out, pushing the series back a day, and causing Game 3 to start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to give teams a chance to travel later that day with the Petitt Cup Championship starting on Thursday.
Game 2 ended after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“I didn’t sense that out of the guys,” Carel said when discussing any hangover effect of the Game 2 loss. “I would say no because (Jack) Hodgins came out (today) and gave us a great start, which is forgotten in this loss.”
The Hendrix right-hander struck out six and walked just one in four shutout innings in Game 3. Unfortunately, when he left the game, his team hadn’t provided any run support, and the contest stood tied at 0-0.
The Marlins managed just one run the rest of the way while Wilson plated six.
“The guys were locked in,” Markotay said. “They showed up to the ballpark locked in and ready to go. They had a ton of energy, even after a late night and an early morning ride on the bus. Last night, they stayed in it. They knew they had the potential to go home for the rest of the summer and get some rest, but these guys don’t want any rest. They are ready to get after it and go win a Petitt Cup championship.”
The Fish scored just three runs apiece in the first two games of the series before scoring just one in the third game. They had reached double figures – scoring 11 and 19 in those contests – in two of their last four regular-season games.
“We just came to the end of our rope at the end,” Carel said. “You have to hit a little bit, and we did struggle this week to score runs.”
Morehead City went 6-2 versus the Tobs during the regular season and had won the last three. Seven of those eight games were decided by two runs or less.
“We had played in close games all season long,” Markotay said. “They are a very good team, a ton of good arms, good bats, good players, good coaches.”
