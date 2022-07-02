WILSON — The Marlins saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night to the Tobs.
Morehead City fell 9-7 to Wilson despite out-hitting the home team 15-10. The normally reliable pitching staff surrendered three home runs on the night.
The Fish evened their mark at 1-1 in the second half of the wood-bat collegiate summer Coastal Plain League season. They won the East Division in the first half with an 18-6 record to ensure a spot in the postseason.
The Tobs also moved to 1-1 in the second half after finishing as runner-up in the East Division to the Marlins in the first half with a 16-8 mark.
Morehead City began the second half at home on Tuesday with a 4-2 win over the Peninsula Pilots.
The Pilots came into the game 0-4 against the Fish in the season series, and the fifth matchup was no different. They ended the contest at 0-2 in the second half and 11-14 overall. However, Peninsula was the one that got things going early on with the first pitch of the game.
Tevin Tucker (West Virginia) roped a leadoff double into left field off Luke Absher (Tusculum), and later scored on a 4-3 putout off the bat of Jack Dragum (Charlotte).
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth when the home team bats got going as it was able to push four runners across the plate with the help of a two-RBI double from left fielder Mason Maners (Jacksonville State).
His team went on to score all four of its runs in that inning.
The Marlins’ bullpen went to work from there.
Jared Kollar (Rutgers) came in and went two innings, striking out seven and giving up two hits. Ben Prywitch (Maryville) and Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) then closed it out with Bean getting the save.
Morehead City will travel to Wilmington on Saturday to match up with the Sharks (2-1 second half, 12-15 overall), host the Florence Flamingos (1-0, 9-15) on Sunday and then visit Peninsula on Monday.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…...030 040 000 - 7 15 1
Tobs………....120 210 21x - 9 10 1
WP – Reisinger
LP – Jernigan
S – Francisco
Tobs leading hitters: Smigelski 2-3 (2B), 2 RBI, run; Sykes 2-4 (2B, HR), RBI, 2 runs; Ott 2-5, run; Eberly 1-3, run; Cervantes 1-4 (HR), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Luikhart 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Mackiewicz 1-5 (2B), 2 RBI.
Marlins leading hitters: Rogers 3-4; Johnson 3-5 (2B), 2 RBI; Campbell 3-5, 2 runs; Powell 2-4 (2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; McGowan 2-4 (2B), run; Tuffy 1-4, run; O’Shaughnessy 1-4, 2 RBI, run;
------------------
Team R H E
Pilots………...100 100 000 - 2 7 2
Marlins..…...000 400 000 - 4 3 1
WP – Cowie
LP – Coble
S – Bean
Pilots leading hitters: Dickerson 1-3, run; Dragum 1-4, RBI; Tucker 1-4 (2B), run; Sparber 1-4; Petracci 1-4 (2B); Ragone 1-4 (2B); Swaim 1-4.
Marlins leading hitters: Rogers 1-2, RBI; Becker 1-3; Maners 1-4 (2B), 2 RBI, run.
