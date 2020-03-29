(Note: This is the final of a three-part series that is available on the web today starting at 9 a.m., then at 10 a.m. and noon. See attached links for www.mapmyrun.com routes around the county.)
MOREHEAD CITY — The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in every corner of the country, including road races.
County competitions like the Core Sound Run on Harkers Island, which was scheduled for April, have been postponed for the fall.
“I was looking forward to the Core Sound Run if I was healthy enough, but that got moved to November,” said Beaufort Tyler Pake who participants at any distance, from a 5K to the marathon. “I’m still signed up for the run to the top of Grandfather Mountain in July. Then there’s the Beaufort Road Race in July, so hopefully by then things will be better.”
On the national front, traditional spring events such as the London Marathon and Boston Marathon have been pushed to the fall. Now, five of the six world major marathons will be strung closely together: the Boston Marathon on Monday, Sept. 14; the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 27; the London Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 4; the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 11; and the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The other major race is the Tokyo Marathon, which took place March 2 before international closures.
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo has been postponed until 2021.
“I was surprised to see the Boston Marathon got postponed,” said Beaufort’s Paul Kelly, an avid hand-crank wheelchair participant. “I’m just waiting to see what happens with the fall marathons. (Getting sick) is always something that has been in the back of my mind when I go to races where lots of people mass together. I would always make sure I had my flu shot before the fall events. So, I’m pretty skeptical going forward, even if the whole pandemic narrative changes. Who knows what’s going to happen when it gets cold again?”
With so much uncertainty, there are no assurances future events like the Historic Beaufort Road Race on Saturday, July 18, will take place.
“You don’t know when anything is going to be, so you have to layer in the hard (training) stuff along with the fun stuff,” said runner Heidi Tucker of Pine Knoll Shores, who like Pake, runs in short- and long-distance events. “That’s the best we can do until we know when races are coming back.”
If and when the races do reconvene in the summer and fall, one thing is certain – chip-timing companies will have their hands full.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Pake said. “You might be able to throw a dart anywhere and find a race to compete in every weekend this fall.”
Kelly added, “Those folks are going to have their hands full. I don’t know how they’re going to do the major marathons because those races use multiple timers, and now all of the races will be squeezed close together.”
Here is a list of county races postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:
* Emerald Isle Marathon, originally set Saturday, has been postponed to Oct. 31. Volunteers will be dressed in costumes for Halloween, and runners will be encouraged to do the same.
* Core Sound Run for April 4 has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 14.
* Lookout Rotary Port Fort Race for Saturday, April 25 has been canceled.
* Tri for Fun Kids Triathlon for Saturday, June 13 has been canceled.
* County Parks and Recreation department has suspended all activities with no word yet on the Beach Run Series, which is slated to begin Tuesday, May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.