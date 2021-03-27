MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team finally started its season Tuesday and got busy in a hurry.
The Patriots beat three teams in three days by a combined 39-2 score. They began Tuesday with a 14-1 victory over Northside-Jacksonville, squeezed past Jacksonville 4-1 on Wednesday and throttled White Oak 21-0 on Thursday.
Abree Young was strong on the mound against Jacksonville (1-2), striking out five while walking none and shutting out the visitors while limiting them to four hits in five innings.
Kiersten Margoupis pitched two innings, giving up one run on one hit, striking out one and walking one.
Hydee Kugler led her squad at the plate, going a perfect 2-of-2 with three RBIs. Mackenzie Burroughs also went 2-of-2 with three runs scored. Hannah Mosley drove in the other run.
Those three were also the leading hitters against White Oak (0-3) with Burroughs going 3-of-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Kugler and Mosley each went 2-of-3 with Kugler registering two RBIs and scoring three runs and Mosley tallying one each.
Caroline Baylis and Ann Keith Sullivan had two RBIs apiece.
Young (3 1/3 innings) and Margoupis (1 2/3) each struck out four batters while walking none.
Eight West batters tallied two RBIs apiece in the runaway win over White Oak, including Terra Baker, Ava Smith, Skylar Juarez, Emily Grace Phelps, Mosley, Margoupis, Burroughs and Young.
Margoupis struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit in two innings, and Young struck out three, walked none and allowed a hit in three innings work.
West will travel to Havelock (2-0) on Tuesday in a battle for first place in the 3A Coastal Conference.
