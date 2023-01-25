BEAUFORT — There was an unusual message written on the board in the locker room Friday night before the East Carteret and Southside girls basketball game.
“We Survived – Kenliana and Nia” it read.
Kenliana Dixon and Tanzania Locklear were in an automobile accident about three hours before tipoff.
Locklear went on to score 25 points, and Dixon played strong defense on the Seahawks’ best player in the 52-47 victory.
“I asked them if they were OK, and the first thing out of Kenliana’s mouth is, ‘Coach, we’re OK, we’re playing tonight,’” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “I said, ‘Let’s assess the situation and make sure,’ and Tanzania says, ‘They’ve checked us out. We’re good, we’re playing.’ That is those two. That is how they are. They are two of the toughest, most competitive people I’ve ever met. It doesn’t surprise me.”
Dixon was driving west after leaving the school in the afternoon to join her teammates for the pregame meal at the home of Estella Lewis’ grandmother. Locklear was in the passenger seat.
Traffic came to a halt, waiting for a car to turn off near the Beaufort Club. A car driven by a fellow East student crashed into the back of Dixon’s car, causing it to crash into the car in front of it that was also filled with East students.
“I didn’t have any time to react it happened so fast,” Dixon said. “I closed my eyes, I opened them and the airbags were deployed. There was yellow fog everywhere in front of the airbags. I heard Tanzania coughing and getting out of the car. I didn’t know what to think. The first words out of my mouth were, ‘Are you OK?’ to Tanzania.”
Locklear joked that she jumped out because she thought the car was going to blow up. She was grasping for air after the airbags went off and couldn’t tell if she was hurt thanks to all the adrenaline pumping through her system.
“I felt bad for Kenliana,” she said. “Every time I would look at her, I would cry. All we could do was hug each other in that moment and just thank God we were alive and well and still walking around.”
Both girls complained of sore necks and headaches from the whiplash after the accident. Those who saw Dixon’s totaled car were grateful those were their only symptoms.
“It was unbelievable,” Sacoco said. “I can’t believe they were able to go out there and play ball and lead us to a victory.”
The next day, Locklear and Dixon stayed busy by coaching their parks and recreation 11-12 age team, the Lady Hoopers, to a victory.
“And we had homework that weekend too,” Locklear said with a laugh. “We had a lot going on.”
