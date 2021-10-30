CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret football team earned a 34-3 road win over Lejeune in its regular season finale.
Nigel Murrell scored twice, and Alex Doans, Branson Long and Aiden Hollinsworth each found the end zone once to help the Mariners move to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
They finished third in the league behind Northside-Pinetown (9-1, 5-0) and Southside (9-1, 4-1).
Pamlico placed fourth (3-6, 2-3), followed by Jones Senior (2-7, 1-4) and Lejeune (0-10, 0-5).
East is the only 2A member of the Coastal Plains Conference and must either finish with a .500 overall record or finish in the top two in the league to make the playoffs as the top 2A seed with an automatic bid.
The Mariners are mathematically eliminated by both measures, meaning they will have to receive a wild-card bid to qualify for the playoffs.
Wild-card teams are seeded based on their RPI scores.
