MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team is looking for a bounce-back season this fall.
The Patriots struggled in 2022, dropping by five overall wins and four conference wins from the previous year.
“We won our first game in conference, and after that, we had some personnel losses, and those hurt us,” West coach Noah Lewis said. “There was no time to struggle after that because it was two games a week in conference versus incredible teams. It was hard to get back.”
The Patriots fired out the gate in Lewis’ first year when he was hired as a 22-year-old recent East Carolina grad. They went 10-8-1 overall and 5-5 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish third.
It seemed like last season would follow suit with West starting 3-0 and registering a 5-2-1 record before going 0-8-1 to finish the season, including 5-10-2 and 1-8-1 in the league to finish last.
“This time last year, I thought the second year would show what we are made of, and I went into it with extremely high expectations,” Lewis said. “And after a strong start to the season, there was nothing to lead us to believe it was going to go the way it did. But once it did, momentum is so huge, and once it turns on you, it’s hard to bounce back. We started to buckle after a few losses.”
Lewis is hoping a mix of returning veterans and a group from a junior varsity championship squad will get the team back on track.
Ryan Duncan returns after leading the team with seven goals. Ethan Gray also returns after a strong offseason.
“They are stepping into senior leadership roles and doing a lot for us,” Lewis said. “Ethan, Ryan, they are so physically gifted. They can run forever, and they don’t look like I did in high school, all skin and bones. They are grown men. They’ve been out there working, getting better every day, and I’m excited to see them once the season starts. They’re good friends, and they’ve pledged to not let last year happen again.”
Lewis also noted the offseason work of junior Macon Varner.
Will Bates will step into goal in his senior season and shows real potential.
Juniors Winslow Richardson, Jaiden Sandeval and Guion Capehart and sophomores Beckett Wood and Manuel Dominguez join the team after leading the junior varsity to a 7-0-1 record in the league play to capture the championship.
“The JV players had a great mindset last year, one of a championship team, so that will be good to bring to the varsity,” Lewis said. “They are working and looking to make that next step.”
Whether it’s the returners or new members of the varsity, the Patriots need to find scorers after putting up just seven goals in 10 conference games.
“We didn’t have that one strong striker,” Lewis said. “We had a lot of creative attackers who we were trying to make goal scorers, and maybe they needed a year of development to understand that role.”
Croatan won the Coastal Conference last season with a 10-0 mark, followed by Swansboro at 7-3. Those two squads lost the top three offensive players in the league with Swansboro’s Steven Floyd producing 41 goals, followed by Croatan’s Gavin Beaupre with 27 and Danny Metcalf with 25.
“I’m hoping with Croatan and Swansboro losing some really good players that they aren’t the same teams, even though I know (Croatan coach Paul) Slater and (Swansboro coach Doug) Kidd will have strong teams,” Lewis said. “I hope the conference will open up some.”
West will start the season with a busy week, traveling to Havelock on Monday, Aug. 14, then hosting Washington on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Currituck on Friday, Aug. 18.
