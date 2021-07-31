MOREHEAD CITY — The 9U Crystal Coast Wood Bat World Series was recently held in Morehead City with the home team capturing the title.
The Morehead City Makos Red and other teams battled July 16-18, with the Makos coming from behind 7-2 in the championship game to win 9-8 that Sunday morning, July 18. For the weekend, they finished 4-0
This is the first-ever, local based team to win the Top Flight Championship bracket.
The players, with manager Ryan Williams, have worked hard since March, earning six championships and two silvers out of nine tournaments they have played in.
The next stop is the Youth World Series in Myrtle Beach, S.C. in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.