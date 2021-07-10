BEAUFORT — Here’s how important Mason Rose was to East Carteret’s baseball season: He accounted for 49 percent of his team’s strikeouts, 46 percent of his team’s wins and 40 percent of his team’s innings.
The senior right-hander was the workhorse of the county. He pitched 22 more innings than any other hurler.
Rose sported a 1.89 ERA in 44 1/3 innings, striking out 53 and walking 11 while limiting opposing batters to a .177 average.
He went 6-1 in eight starts as the Mariners put up a 13-4 overall record and posted an 11-3 mark in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish in a tie for second.
Rose took the mound in two of the biggest wins of the campaign.
In a 4-0 shutout triumph over Southwest Onslow that tied the teams for the runner-up spot in league play, he threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks.
He got East past the first round of the 1A playoffs with a strong performance in an 8-5 victory over West Columbus, striking out seven and walking one while giving up no earned runs on three hits in a complete-game effort.
The Mariners ended up going to the third round of the postseason, suffering a 6-5 setback to Granville Central after getting by Princeton with a 9-5 win in the second round.
Rose also shined in other areas of play, ranking third on the team with 18 RBIs and registering 11 steals.
