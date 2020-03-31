MOREHEAD CITY — The News-Times stated Kelly Hagerty won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Player of the Year in the March 25 issue.
The league sent the wrong information.
The Player of the Year is Heide Trask’s Anisa Lewis.
