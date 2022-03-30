BEAUFORT — East Carteret and West Carteret battled to a scoreless tie Tuesday in a late nonconference matchup.
Both coaches were fairly content with the outcome despite neither side getting the win in chilly conditions with temperatures in the upper 40s.
The Patriots escaped a slow start and showed much improvement in the second half. The Mariners came out the gate hot and were able to overcome the visitors’ attack in the latter stages.
West moved to 4-1-3, while East went to 1-3-2.
“It was a great game,” East coach Antonio Diaz said after watching his team earn its first shutout of the season. “It was well balanced. It was a fun game to watch. Play went on both ends of the field, and both teams had plenty of chances. I’m happy with how our girls did.”
Diaz was also happy for a senior class that became the first in school history to finish its time in a Mariners uniform without a loss to the Patriots. They earned the first-ever win over their county rival in 2019 with a 2-0 advantage and took a 1-0 victory last season. The 2020 matchup was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is huge for the seniors,” Diaz said.
Early on it looked like East would capture its third straight in the series, outshooting the visitors 5-1 in the first 20 minutes while dominating possession and showing a more physical side.
Kenliana Dixon had a good look off a Cate Wolf throw-in in the 15th minute, and Sami Mason followed with a free kick one minute later. The Mariners had 12 free kicks in the contest.
“We had a lot of chances, particularly off free kicks,” Diaz said. “We are still working on our offense. We’re not producing like we can, but we did a good job keeping possession of the ball.”
East, fresh off its first win of the season in a 4-2 victory over White Oak, was missing leading scorer Tiana Staryeu, who was out with an ankle injury.
The Patriots rebounded over the final 20 minutes of the first half and put on a strong attack before the break with Sam Huber missing just to the left of the goal in the 39th minute, and Megan Stoll saw a hard shot saved by keeper Samantha Lewis in the 40th minute.
“It took us 20-30 minutes to really get our wheels under us a bit,” West coach Matt Graham said. “Then we got level with them. They have a good team. It’s always fun to come down here to East. It’s a fun neighborhood rivalry game.”
West outshot the home team 4-0 in the final 20 minutes of the first half and held a 6-4 edge in the second half during a more back-and-forth affair to finish with a 11-9 advantage in shots on goal.
Huber had a few more good looks in the second half. The freshman had a hard shot saved by Lewis in the 45th minute and missed just to the right with 4:45 left in the game.
“We started slow and struggled initially, but we picked it up in the second half,” Graham said. “Some nights you show up and everything clicks, and some nights you struggle to find it. I think tonight was one where we struggled to get out of second gear.”
West’s Chloe Dunn and Lewis each tallied seven saves on the night.
The Patriots, winners of two straight entering the contest, were set to begin 3A Coastal Conference play at Richlands (4-5-1) on Thursday, but the threat of inclement weather pushed the game up to Wednesday.
The Mariners will play their sixth consecutive game versus a 3A opponent on Monday when they welcome Havelock (2-5-1).
