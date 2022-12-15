OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team went 3-0 in a quad meet at home on Wednesday.
The Cougars won every team match handily, beating Havelock 54-25, Manteo 57-22 and White Oak 54-27. They improved to 4-1 in dual team action with the wins.
Six grapplers had the distinction of going undefeated on the day, including five straight between 106 and 132 pounds.
Those were Davis Foxworth (11-5) at 106 pounds, Cameron Sanchez (16-3) at 113, Daschle Egan (14-4) at 120, Gavin Cohen (15-6) at 126, Tommy Williams (12-5) at 132 and A.J. Pile (14-4) at 195.
The Havelock match went by in blazing speed, with six weight divisions determined by first-quarter pins and two more by forfeits.
Only two bouts went the full six minutes. Jacob Parker (6-8) at 145 pounds lost by 16-8 major decision to Jaylen Jarman (19-2), and Jarrett Mitchell (5-9) at 160 lost by 14-8 decision to Gavin Rink (9-11).
Croatan won two matchups between grapplers with winning records. Pile pinned Collin Jasset (15-6) in 3:50 at 195 pounds, and Williams pinned Tyson Helton (8-5) in 44 seconds at 132 pounds.
Three Cougars posted first-quarter pins in the match with Manteo, including Joshua Cerino-Bautista (6-8) at 138 pounds, Joshua Steffy (10-6) at 152, Sanchez, Cohen, Williams and Pile.
The most impressive win in the match belonged to Pile for his pin of Nick Brewster (16-7).
Two bouts were decided by forfeit in the match with White Oak, as Croatan going 8-4 in the action on the mat. Only one of those wins came against a wrestler with a winning record. That belonged to Foxworth, who only took 52 seconds to pin Abrey Verhow (9-3) at 106 pounds.
The Cougars won’t wrestler another dual meet until after Christmas break. Their next action will be at the Tiger Holiday Classic in Chapel Hill on Thursday and Friday.
Here are results of the duals:
Croatan 54, Havelock 25
106 – Davis Foxworth (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Wyatt Ayers (H), 3:06.
120 – Daschle Egan (C) pin Carter Mulligan (H), 3:12.
126 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Manny Hardy (H), 0:45.
132 – Tommy Williams (C) pin Tyson Helton (H), 0:44.
138 – Sam Brody (H) pin Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C), 1:20.
145 – Jaylen Jarman (H) maj. dec. Jacob Parker (C), 16-8.
152 – Joshua Steffy (C) pin Seth Bliss (H), 1:09.
160 – Gavin Rink (H) dec. Jarrett Mitchell (C), 14-8.
170 – Riley Ingels (C) pin Jovanni Romero-Simmons (H), 2:20.
182 – Brayden McMahon (C) pin Chris DeSousa (H), 1:11.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Collin Jasset (H), 3:50.
220 – Andrew Frazier (H) pin Blake Brewington (C), 0:47.
285 – Chris Bispham (H) win by forfeit.
-----------------
Croatan 57, Manteo 22
106 – Davis Foxworth (C) maj. dec. Thalia Aguirre Gomez (M), 8-0.
113 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Ben Hajtun (M), 0:43.
120 – Daschle Egan (C) tech fall Hector Calderon (M), 16-0.
126 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Zach Burgess (M), 0:49.
132 – Tommy Williams (C) pin Jackson Donahue (M), 1:18.
138 – Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C) pin Tony Domingo (M), 1:28.
145 – Jacob Parker (C) pin Sam Cage (M), 3:38.
152 – Joshua Steffy (C) pin Joseph Campbell (M), 1:32.
160 – Jarrett Mitchell (C) pin Jesus Ayala Garcia (M), 5:00.
170 – Dylan Polatty (M) maj. dec. Riley Ingels (C), 13-5.
182 – John Perciful (M) pin Brayden McMahon (C), 2:45.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) pin New Brewster (M), 1:44.
220 – Landon Spencer (M) pin Blake Brewington (C), 1:12.
285 – Malachi Daniels (M) win by forfeit.
-----------------
Croatan 54, White Oak 27
106 – Davis Foxworth (C) pin Abrey Verhow (WO), 0:52.
113 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Julius Gaddy (WO), 5:19.
120 – Daschle Egan (C) pin Robert Alexander (WO), 1:44.
126 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Colten Lewis (WO), 1:07.
132 – Tommy Williams (C) pin Brandon Ferreira (WO), 1:26.
138 – Micaiden Meadows (WO) dec. Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C), 9-2.
145 – Jacob Parker (C) pin Ethan Hanna (WO), 0:59.
152 – Jeffrey Owens (WO) pin Joshua Steffy (C), 2:29.
160 – Drache Gooch (WO) win by forfeit.
170 – Jayden Nickleberry (WO) pin Jarrett Mitchell (C), 3:57.
182 – Riley Ingels (C) pin Ian Mcilhenny (WO), 0:12.
195 – Brayden McMahon (C) pin Logan White (WO), 0:38.
220 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Ethan Suggs (WO) pin Blake Brewington (C), 0:44.
