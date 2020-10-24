MOREHEAD CITY — Nick Eatmon and John Trujillo initially set out to play a 100-hole marathon to raise $5,000 for a Folds of Honor scholarship.
The Morehead City Country Club duo went above and beyond those numbers Monday, lasting 126 holes to generate $14,300 in donations.
“It went much better than we expected,” said Eatmon, the club’s director of operations. “A lot of the members came out to watch us play, and it gave the club something to talk about. It was fun. It was a good thing.”
Eatmon said the new goal is to raise another $700 to put them at an even $15,000 and cover three scholarships. At least 117 individuals and families had donated by Thursday.
Founded in 2007, the Folds of Honor mission is to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
Their motto says it best: “Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy.”
North Carolina is the second-highest recipient state in the country with 430 scholarships awarded this academic year, equaling more than $2 million dollars.
PGA of America has encouraged its members to take part in the scholarship fundraiser.
Those who donated to the golf marathon at the Morehead City Country Club pledged per hole or by a flat rate.
Eatmon and Trujillo, the club pro, began the day hoping to push past the initial 100-hole goal and go for a full seven rounds.
“We thought we might be able to get them in, and it turned out time-wise, and energy-wise, we did,” Eatmon said. “We took a couple of 10-minute breaks but pretty much went straight through.”
They started at 8 a.m., and by 4:30 p.m. they had gotten six rounds in.
“We figured, how many times in our life are we going to be at 108 holes at 4:30, so let’s tough it out and go for it,” Eatmon said. “We decided to take advantage of it. We felt like with the time we would be OK, and we felt pretty good – better than expected to be honest.”
Their enthusiasm was impacted by their play throughout the day as each brought his “A” game. The duo shot under par in each of the seven rounds.
“That was a little surprising,” Eatmon said.
Trujillo set the pace early, posting a 65 in the opening round.
“I felt like I needed to hang in there to keep up with him,” Eatmon said. “He started off so well, I was riding his coattails.”
Eatmon shot a 67 for his low round of the day.
Trujillo made the most birdies with 37, and Eatmon had the most eagles with three. The two combined for 63 birdies and four eagles.
Trujillo birdied the first and 100th holes, and Eatmon birdied the 126th hole at 6 p.m., a surprising development considering their state at the end of their journey.
“The last 18 … we wouldn’t have wanted to do anymore,” Eatmon said. “That was about all we had.”
Eatmon said the two were worn out the next day and weren’t even 100 percent the following day.
“We’re both in our 40s now, so the next couple of days we were sore,” he said. “We didn’t play golf for the next few days.”
Video clips of the marathon can be seen on the club’s Facebook page.
To continue to donate, contact the club at 252-726-4917 or at moreheadcitycc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.