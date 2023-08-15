In 2008 as a Raleigh News & Observer correspondent, I wrote the article “Flounder Regulations Vex Fishermen.”
By that time and for years leading up to it, the minimum keeper sizes ranged from 13 to 15½ inches, daily angler bag limits were from infinity to 8 or 10 (now down to 1!), there were season closures, and the pesky inland and ocean limits were rarely in coincidence.
Remember the “COLREGS Lines,” whatever they are, somehow dividing offshore and inshore zones for flounder sizes and of course somehow regulating rules of the road for ships.
With the upcoming flounder season now whittled down to a mere two weeks, from Sept. 15 to 29 in 2023, with a single flatty creel limit, I guess nothing has changed and nothing has gotten any better…I guess!
Also remember we aren’t dealing with a flounder, but flounders, that is, summer, southern and Gulf flounders, each with different geography, habitat, salinity preferences and biological and reproductive variables all wrapped into one not-so-neat package of regulations. Put that in your creel and smoke it!
So, dear flounder, let’s debunk some myths, the most egregious being that flounder are a wimpy mealy-mouthed fish. Boy this sounds like flounder fightin’ words! Read my lips…flounder can swim as fast as a bat out of you know where, have BIG mouths that can accommodate a nice-sized bluefish in a gulp, a nasty set of crushing teeth, powerful jaws (I have finger scars to prove it) and a disposition to go with it. They can hit a moving artificial bait as hard as many other fish, and their ferocious headshake at the sight of a landing net is epic. So much for wimpy.
So where are the flounder hot spots along the Crystal Coast? Like most fish, when citation fishing for the big fish, we think structure. Along the beach, of course you think the ocean fishing piers. Unfortunately, there are only a couple of piers left, Bogue Inlet and Oceanana, which are great flounder piers. There are also ghost pier remnants of piers remaining, with no better example that the Iron Steamer access in Pine Knoll Shores, which not only has pier remnants but also the remains of the old scuttled wreck of the Civil War blockade runner the Pevensey. That pier was always one of the best flounder piers on Bogue Banks. Ther are also remnants of the Triple-S Pier, Sportsman’s Pier, Indian Beach Pier and the Emerald Isle Pier, which was done in by hurricanes Bertha and Fran in 1996.
Like the ocean piers, any of the piers and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway are hot spots for many species, including the ambushing flounder, and this is from Taylors Creek in Beaufort to the Swansboro docks where I have seen citation fish to 10 pounds landed, particularly on live bait.
For more structure, how about all the bridges we have here on the Crystal Coast, again from Beaufort, to Morehead City and Atlantic Beach to Emerald Isle and Swansboro. And don’t forget the smaller inside bridges at Gales, Broad, Pettiford and Queens creeks. There are others as you work your way Down East too. Need more structure? You can’t get any harder that rock jetties, from Cape Lookout to Shackleford to Fort Macon and also include the submerged Radio Island jetty.
Finally, as far as beach and sound hard structure goes, there is, of course, the Morehead City Port Turning Basin, with plenty of structure around bridges and the port wall, and then it has the deep water too. The turning basin can be a tricky place to fish with the deep water and strong currents, so often you are relegated to fishing the hours around the slack tides. These days, there are GPS trolling motors that can come to the rescue, which can nicely hold your position. And remember, if you aren’t losing tackle in these places, you aren’t catching structure flounder.
Next week, more Bogue Banks flounder hot spots so you can be ready for the upcoming two-week season!
So, how is the pier fishing?
This year, we are in the double or triple dog days dare you fishing, and that includes the ocean fishing piers.
Oceanana Pier reports a slow week with trout your best bet on live bait, along with scattered blues, Spanish mackerel and spotty bottom fare.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports slow fishing all last week, especially bottom fishing but with a several big Spanish to 5 pounds and blues. Trout are very scattered, and there are no reds but plenty of flounder on live bait. There is some bottom fare with pompano, sea mullet, spots, croaker, and the emphasis being on some. The pier is up to 15 king mackerel for the season.
Seaview Pier reports no kings last week but flounder on fire and some spadefish, baby cobia, sheepshead, some black drum but no reds. They also reported a big 4- to 5-pound Spanish late one day with mullet and croakers at night. There is unfortunately no bait in the water around the pier.
Surf City reports dog days specials of spades, lizardfish, scattered blues and Spanish. Oh, did I mention a glut of flounder?
Jolly Roger Pier reports specks at night, Spanish and blues early, some mullet and pompano.
Along with the heat this week, we also have hot wind and stormy weather wreaking havoc with some of the offshore trips.
If you could get there and not get chased in, the wahoo are biting and the bottom fishing is good enough to fill your cooler with black sea bass, grunts, porgies and big white grunts (Thanks Capt. Lee Sykes). I also asked Capt. Lee if there was any action for trout at the Radio Island Jetty, and his comment was not yet.
Inside, the action with specks and reds is still holding up in all this heat, but think early or late or in the dark. I even heard of a good bite of above-slot red drum to 36 inches upriver in the White Oak, especially on live mullet minnows. As far as old drum action, the Neuse River is still hot, and we should get plenty more action with soaking bait, popping corks, and yes, even topwater baits, as seen by social media posts.
Along the surf, it’s still the same old song along Bogue Banks with some scattered bottom fare but nothing exciting. There were chopper blues around the Cape Lookout Jetty, which can be lots of fun if you find feeding fish and don’t forget your topwater fare. There’s nothing better than hanging a big blue on topwater. There were also reports in the local surf of false albacore within reach of the beach.
This may sound early, but we often see albacore by the end of August. And speaking about the end of August…think MULLET BLOW! My average date for Mullet Blow No. 1 is Aug. 31.
And did you see it? Another tarpon was landed from the Emerald Isle surf at The Point, this time by Jake Michael. The length was 78.5 inches with a guesstimated weight of 100 to 120 pounds. The fish was caught on a live finger mullet on a 4/0 hook and 140-pound mono leader, using 50-pound braid spooled on a Penn 4000 reel and a 9.5-foot rod. It took nearly an hour for Jake to land the monster tarpon. He has some great video of the jumps and landing. Check it out: See the first 7 minutes at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzfoAqhjib8, and after the first 7 minutes, go to: https://youtu.be/T792PfQgbJ0.
Nice going, Jake.
By the way, that’s two tarpon here in Emerald Isle where I live in the last few weeks.
Finally, just a couple of brief observations. There is plenty of shrimp to be cast netted right now, and their size is starting to look pretty good, not October size but not bad. The finger mullet are nice size for the cast net and perfect for bait. I haven’t noticed the pre-mullet-blow coalescing yet, but I’m on the watch. As far as crabs go, the sound action is OK but not great, and there are almost none being caught from Bogue Inlet Pier so far, which is disappointing as we are in mid-August.
By the way, the yellow sulfur butterflies are already making an appearance!
BOGUS NOTES
