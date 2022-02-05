BEAUFORT — Aiden Hollingsworth has plenty of inspiration to draw on for his journey from preferred walk-on to scholarship hopeful.
The East Carteret senior defensive end picked N.C. State to continue his football career on national signing day Wednesday.
“I’ve had plenty of people that were walk-ons that have helped me learn about the whole process,” said Hollingsworth, who picked the Wolfpack over seven other schools. “The coaches have explained it to me, telling me I won’t be treated differently, that I’m as part of the team as a scholarship player.”
A preferred walk-on is guaranteed a spot on the team whereas other walk-ons have to try out.
Two recent Mariners have followed the same path with Maceo Donald (East Carolina) and Geordan Livingston (Charleston Southern) accepting preferred walk-on spots and later earning scholarships.
East coach B.J. Frazier (Appalachian State) did the same, as did former West Carteret standout C.J. Struyk (East Carolina).
“C.J. Struyk has helped me a ton,” Hollingsworth said. “Maceo, Geordan, all have done it. I’ve been in touch with all of them.”
Frazier took a preferred walk-on offer at ASU after helping lead East Carteret to a 12-1 record in 2005.
He redshirted as a freshman and played sparingly but earned a scholarship going into his redshirt sophomore campaign and got on the field over the next three seasons as a wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner for teams that finished in the top five of the country each season.
“I’ve had several conversations with him about what it’s like to be a walk-on, the expectations that are set for you,” Frazier said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business, and you have to do your job. His goal is to go there and earn some playing time and earn a scholarship. It can be rare for that to happen, but it can happen. Right now, in his mind it’s possible, because the evidence is there. He just has to put forth the effort.”
Hollingsworth may get to play on a nationally ranked team right out the gate as the Wolfpack is No. 8 in ESPN’s Way-To-Early College Football Top 25.
Plenty of schools saw his potential at the next level after the 6-5, 245-pound end put up 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior.
In addition to N.C. State, the North Carolina Tar Heels, East Carolina Pirates, Virginia Tech Hokies and Elon Phoenix offered preferred walk-on spots, while the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, Weber State Wildcats and Saint Augustine Falcons offered scholarships.
Hollingsworth, who said the Tar Heels were a close second, picked the Wolfpack because they felt like a family. He ultimately decided to not compare the schools by their types of offers.
“I looked at all of them like they were offering me scholarships, because I know once I get there, with my work ethic, I’ll be able to earn a scholarship,” he said. “I also looked at schools for education, and for my major, State is top-notch.”
A stellar student with a 3.4 GPA, he plans on majoring in sports management with a minor in business. He hopes to become a personal trainer and coach after being inspired by his trainer Andre Purvis of WCO70 Sports.
“He has helped me and so many other kids,” Hollingsworth said. “He helped me get these eight offers. He’s made a huge difference. He’s helped me, took me under his wing.”
Purvis played for the Tar Heels after graduating from Swansboro and played three years for the Cincinnati Bengals after getting selected in the fifth round of the 1997 draft.
On weekends, he would either drive from Durham to meet Hollingsworth in Newport at Fort Benjamin Park or at White Oak High School, or Hollingsworth would drive to Durham to meet him for workouts. This has taken place two to three weekends a month since last summer.
“I know the way to Durham very well,” Hollingsworth said. “I’ve seen major improvements. My hands, movement, explosiveness, it has all definitely gotten better.”
The athletic defensive lineman said he realizes he will have to continue getting bigger and stronger to compete at the Division I level. According to the recruiting site Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the average Division I offensive lineman weighs almost 300 pounds.
“I’m about 245, and it’s been pretty difficult to put on weight, but I know its achievable by the time I get there,” Hollingsworth said. “(Defensive line) coach (Charley) Wiles said he has plans for me. He wants me to bulk up to around 275.”
Frazier figured most offensive linemen Hollingsworth went up against in high school weighed about 230 pounds.
“It’s going to be a huge jump,” he said. “His speed is a strength, though, and he practices hard. He’ll have to adjust to the bigger players, the speed of the game and learning the scheme, which is pretty complex at that level. They like to show a lot of different looks on defense. He will definitely have to work on those things.”
Hollingsworth will also need to acclimate to the schedule of a Division I football player.
Frazier shared with him a pamphlet he received on his first day at Appalachian State detailing a typical day in the program, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m., including meetings, study halls, classes, practices, weightlifting, team meals and community service projects.
Hollingsworth got a taste of that kind of schedule at the 919 vs. 252 Showcase Bowl and is eager to get started.
“That definitely opened my eyes,” he said. “We had a set schedule where we woke up, had breakfast, team meetings, position meetings, practice, lunch, rest time, practice again, dinner. I’ve wanted to play college ball ever since middle school, so I’m ready. I’m beyond ready for that lifestyle.”
