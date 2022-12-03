In the spring, the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finally sanctioned girls wrestling as a state championship sport.
The decision was an expected one, but five months too late as it turns out.
The state sanctioned the sport but not until the 2023-2024 academic year.
This season will be a “test” year, with a fourth annual NCHSAA Women’s Invitational serving as the de facto championship tournament.
I’ll be honest. I don’t really get that.
Why does there need to be a test year?
The state organization required 208 member schools to dress at least two girls on their wrestling roster.
When I spoke to Croatan coach David Perry and Havelock coach Chase Holleman, both of whom sit on the N.C. Wrestling Coaches Association Board of Directors, in December 2021, they were confident that number had already been reached before the start of the season.
So, why wasn’t the sport sanctioned at the state body’s winter meeting earlier that month?
Instead, it dragged its feet until April. It voted to sanction the sport, which is great, but the delay until 2023-2024 was an unnecessary result of inaction.
The state voted in December 2008 to sanction both men’s and women’s lacrosse as a championship sport. Both of them began in full effect starting with the very next academic year.
And in that case, lacrosse wasn’t an expansion to already-existing programs at dozens of member schools. It was the establishment of an entirely new sport with two gendered teams playing in the spring.
For girls wrestling, how much change in infrastructure could there be? The state has been crowning male wrestlers in sanctioned state tournaments since 1931. The Women’s Invitational has been serving as a placeholder for a sanctioned tournament since 2019.
What is so difficult about changing the Women’s Invitational to a state-sanctioned tournament? Is it a signage issue? Did the state just want to make the decision in 2022 to jive with the 50th anniversary of the Title IX legislation?
For some reason, smaller tournaments across the state aren’t having the same issue of delay. Many of the major member school-hosted tournaments will be offering a girls tournament as well as the traditional boys competition.
It isn’t like girls wrestling has snuck up on the NCHSAA either. Olivia Neal of Rosewood became the first girl to wrestle in the state tournament in 2008. She finished her career with a stunning 105-21 record.
In 2020, Uwharri Charter’s Heaven Finch became the first girl to win a state wrestling championship in the sanctioned tournament.
Nationally, girls participation in high school wrestling increased from 4,975 in 2005 to 7,351 in 2010 and then to 21,124 in 2019. Data provided by the National Wrestling Coaches Association saw as many as 28,447 participate in 2021.
At the NCAA level, women’s wrestling is labeled an “emerging sport,” with only 13 Division II teams, 22 Division III teams and 36 NAIA teams offering programs. It can become a NCAA Division I championship sport if adopted by 40 schools in the next 10 years.
If there’s one thing to appreciate about the test year, it’s that wrestlers will have a chance to compete in regional tournaments ahead of the state competition.
It’s a shame, however, that those regional crowns won’t be part of a sanctioned season. Or that when they reach the state competition, it will still have the word “Invitational” in the name.
It could have all been avoided had the vote to sanction the sport been held at last year’s winter meeting and not in the spring. Maybe it should have been avoided either way.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
