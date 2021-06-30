TRINITY — The Croatan wrestling team took five grapplers to the 2A state tournament at Wheatmore on Saturday, but none placed in the competition.
The Cougars wound up scoring 11 points to finish in 25th place overall. Mt. Pleasant won the tournament with 124 points.
Luke Walker (15-6) at 138 pounds, Cody Raymond (17-5) at 145, Dakota Gray (17-3) at 195, Ryan Lindsay (22-2) at 220 and Zach Lindsay (19-4) at 285 all wrestled in the tournament.
Ryan Lindsay came closest to reaching the semifinals, losing a 2-1 decision to Cole Clark (30-1) of Newton Conover in the quarterfinal round.
Ryan Lindsay, Zach Lindsay, Gray and Raymond all finished in second place at the regional tournament, where the Cougars placed fifth overall.
Croatan finished the regular season 14-5 in dual team play.
