RICHLANDS — The Croatan football team was shut out on the road Friday in a 30-0 loss at Richlands.
The Cougars have lost four straight games, slipping to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the latest defeat. The shutout loss was their third blanking this season.
Richlands improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first with a 22-yard field goal from kicker Chris Exley. Dawn Benson scored on runs of 15 and 24 yards to give his team a 17-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, Damien Hall scored on an 8-yard run, and Caleb Simco completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Andon Wilges.
Croatan will host Swansboro (2-5 overall, 1-1 conference) on Friday in search of its first league win.
