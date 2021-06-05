JACKSONVILLE — The East Carteret baseball team solidified its spot on second place in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference this week with back-to-back shutouts.
The Mariners (10-2) repaid Southwest Onslow for one of its two losses this season on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory after easing by Dixon 9-0 on Tuesday.
East and Southwest entered the rematch sporting two losses apiece in league play. The Stallions beat the Mariners 11-6 in the first matchup.
Mason Rose made sure the second contest didn’t go the way of the first with a masterful performance on the mound. The senior righty surrendered a lone hit in the fifth inning and finished with six strikeouts and three walks.
Rose’s shutout was even more impressive considering his defense committed three errors.
Bennie Brooks gave Rose all the runs he would need in the first inning when he drove home Jacob Nelson on a groundout to first. Brooks then sent Jacob Gillikin home in the third inning on an error.
East also pitched well versus Dixon (4-6).
Brody Nelson threw six shutout innings while giving up four hits. He walked five and struck out one. Brooks pitched a three-up, three-down seventh inning.
Thomas Wallace highlighted the hitters with a solo homer in the seventh inning. He also had an RBI single in the fourth.
The Mariners, now with a one-game lead on Southwest (9-3), will wrap up the regular season this week. They’ll travel to Lejeune (0-11) on Tuesday and visit league-leading Croatan (11-0) on Friday.
The Stallions will host Trask (6-5) on Tuesday and travel Friday to Richlands (4-8).
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret ...102 000 1 - 4 2 3
SW Onslow....000 000 0 - 0 1 2
WP – Rose
LP - Dowler
E. Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 1-3, 2 runs; B. Nelson 1-3, run.
SW Onslow leading hitters: Dudley 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret ...400 400 1 - 9 6 0
Dixon….........000 000 0 - 0 4 2
WP – B. Nelson
LP – Shoulders
E. Carteret leading hitters: Wallace 2-2 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; J. Nelson 1-3 (3B), 2 runs; B. Nelson 1-3, RBI; Brooks 1-4, RBI, run; McIntosh 1-4, RBI, run.
Dixon leading hitters: Eschle 1-1; Shoulders 1-3 (2B); Goudy 1-3; Kleist 1-3.
