MOREHEAD CITY — Jarrett Hall was looking for a winning program to continue his baseball career.
He found a perfect spot at Methodist University.
In the past eight seasons, the Monarchs have produced three 30-win campaigns, two USA South championships, a USA South Tournament title and two trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“Winning was pretty important to me,” the West Carteret senior said. “I don’t like to lose. They’ve had a winning record there forever, and coach has been there for like 30-something years.”
Hired by Methodist in 1980, Tom Austin has achieved a winning record in all but one of his 41 seasons. His teams have posted 20 30-win seasons and two 40-win seasons en route to a career record of 1,214-566-11 to make him the winningest active coach in Division III.
Austin is only the seventh coach in Division III history to reach the 1,200-win plateau.
He’s won the conference coach of the year 12 times. His teams have 22 league titles, six regional crowns, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, six World Series appearances, and finished as the national runner-up in 1995.
Hall is already a part of a winning program.
West is currently 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots have given up just nine overall runs in six games and four in four league contests.
The Morehead City squad came into this season having gone 51-21 overall and 29-4 in league games during the previous three campaigns.
Hall is helping West march to its fourth straight conference championship. He ranks third on the team in batting average (.500) and fourth in on-base percentage (.591). He’s also yet to commit an error at shortstop.
“He’s probably our best fielder,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “He has the cleanest infield actions, He’s got a really good glove.”
Hall has shined on the mound as well. In six innings, he hasn’t allowed a run on one hit, has struck out nine and walked one while limiting opposing batters to a .143 average.
“He has command of three pitches,” Jernigan said. “I’m super happy for Jarrett. He’s a great kid. He’s one of the first in the facility, and he’s one of the last out. He does all you ask of him. He always hustles in practice, gives his best effort every day.”
In addition to asking about the success of the college programs he was looking at, Hall had an equally important one.
The pandemic prematurely ended the 2020 season, and the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility.
“I asked about their seniors, and all eight of them had a place to go,” Hall said. “They had job openings or graduate school to go to, so they left. That was big.”
The Monarchs were heavy with upperclassmen this season as well with five seniors and four juniors in the starting lineup.
Hall, who plans on majoring in accounting, also garnered offers from N.C. Wesleyan and Lenoir Community College.
“When I went for a visit, Methodist seemed like the best place,” he said. “The campus is really nice. It just seemed like the best fit for me. I was ready to tell them the day of my visit, but I didn’t. I had to think about it a little bit, so I told them a couple of weeks later.”
Hall has wanted to play at the college level since he began playing Little League baseball. His coach says work ethic is what got him there.
“He puts in the time, no doubt about that,” Jernigan said. “He is the type of kid you are happy to see get the opportunity to continue living out his dream of playing baseball. He comes from a super family. His mom and dad are supportive of him. You like to see good things happen to good people.”
