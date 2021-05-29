HOLLY RIDGE — East Carteret evened its league wrestling record to 2-2 on Wednesday with a tri-match split at Dixon.
The Mariners (6-10 overall) edged Richlands 34-30 and fell 54-13 to the host Bulldogs.
East will wrap up 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference action this Wednesday versus Heide Trask and Southwest Onslow.
The Beaufort club took a 6-5 advantage in matches against the Wildcats with three going to double forfeit.
Shane Hatfield and Ronan Carletta were the lone Mariners to win on the mat, both by technical fall, as the other four victories came by forfeit.
Hatfield (12-2) defeated Broderick Broache 22-7 in the 145-pound match, and Carletta (11-2) took a 15-0 triumph over Mikayla Taylor in the 152-pound bout.
East also claimed two wins on the mat against Dixon.
Oliver Prygodzinski (5-5) secured a 12-4 major decision against Marianna Root at 120 pounds, and Steve Gill (9-4) squeaked by Kenneth Hasman with a 4-3 decision at 132.
The Bulldogs won 10 of the 13 matches – one went to double forfeit – taking five by forfeit, three by pin and two by decision.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 34, Richlands 0
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Ryan McManus (R) win by forfeit.
132 – Cooper Howe (R) pin Steve Gill (EC), 3:42.
138 – Double forfeit.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) tech fall Broderick Broache (R), 22-7.
152 – Ronan Carletta (EC) tech fall Mikayla Taylor (R), 15-0.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Ty’Von D’Antignac (R) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:37.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Adam Priore (R) win by forfeit.
285 – Dylan Ribott (R) win by forfeit.
------------------
Dixon 54, East Carteret 13
106 – Camilio Aragon (D) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) maj. dec. Marianna Root (D), 12-4.
126 – Madeline Coplin (D) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) dec. Kenneth Hasman (D), 4-3.
138 – Ethan Millis (D) dec. Shane Hatfield (EC), 5-1.
145 – Keagan Bolman (D) dec. Ronan Carletta (EC), 7-1.
152 – Joshua McMichael (D) win by forfeit.
160 – Caleb Coplin (D) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 3:28.
170 – Adrian Desousa (D) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 1:04.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Johnathan Harness (D) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 4:21.
220 – Cannon Flores (D) win by forfeit.
285 – Garrett Jernigan (D) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.