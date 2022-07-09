MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret and East Carteret were well represented on the N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-State Teams.
The Patriots and Mariners each put three players on the squads.
Hydee Kugler, Zoe Sabourin, Hannah Moseley, and were named to the NCSCA 3A All-State Team for West, while Summer Nelsen, Anna Gillikin and Ashlyn Guthrie made the NCSCA 2A All-State Team for East.
Kugler ranked first on West in RBI (26) and runs (25), tied for first in doubles (seven), and ranked third in average (.350), slugging (.475) and stolen bases (11).
Sabourin ranked first in average (.379) and slugging (.586), tied for first in doubles (seven), was second in RBI (20) and third in on-base percentage (.413).
Moseley led the team in stolen bases (18), tied for first in doubles (seven), was second in slugging (.519), fourth in runs (19) and tied for fourth in average (.338).
The Patriots won their sixth straight 3A Coastal Conference championship and went 15-9 overall.
Nelsen and Gillikin each shined on the mound and at the plate for East.
Nelsen led the team in wins (11), ERA (1.53), strikeouts (138), walks allowed (10) and innings pitched (100 1/3).
She also led the team in home runs (13), tied for first in doubles (nine), ranked second in average (.500) and RBI (38) and was third in runs (25).
Gillikin put up excellent numbers on the bump as well, going 10-1 with a 1.92 ERA while striking out 102 and walking 17 in 58 1/3 innings.
On the offensive side, she was second on the team in runs (33), and third in average (.488) and RBI (20).
Guthrie was a powerhouse at the plate, ranking first on the team in average (.512), RBI (40), runs (39), triples (four), tying for first in doubles (nine) and standing second in home runs (eight).
The Mariners won the 1A/2A Coastal Plain Conference and went 21-4 overall with a trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
Those six players were also selected to the NCSCA District 2 All-District Teams. West’s Anna Keith Sullivan and Kiersten Margoupis received the honor as well.
District 2 consists of the following counties: Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Pamlico, Jones, Lenoir, Duplin, Pender, Greene, New Hanover, Brunswick, Wayne and Samson.
Sullivan ranked first on West in on-base percentage (.423), second in average (.353), fourth in RBI (14) and fifth in runs (15).
Margroupis led the team on the mound, posting a 1.53 ERA in 120 innings, striking out 80 and walking 19.
