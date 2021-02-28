MAYODAN — The Croatan girls basketball team’s six-hour drive to McMichael on Saturday took a disastrous turn in the fourth quarter.
After leading most of the game, the No. 14-seeded Cougars (13-3) saw their season come to an end when the No. 10-seeded hosts overcame an eight-point deficit with 25 points in the fourth quarter to win 50-41.
The third-round loss knocked the Cougars out of the 2A state playoffs and sent the Phoenix (6-8) to an eastern regional final matchup with No. 9 Farmville Central (16-0).
“We made some unforced mistakes, silly mistakes,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They got some momentum and ran with it. It was tough. There were lots of tears. I told the girls, though, ‘There’s nothing to be ashamed about. We can be proud of this season.’”
The game was arguably decided at the foul line, where McMichael took 34 shots and Croatan just 15. The Phoenix finished 25-of-34 from the line.
“I felt like we came out and played well, had a great first half, and then I don’t know what happened,” Gurley said. “I don’t want to blame the officials, but I felt like the they controlled the game. For a third-round game, it was just unfortunate.”
The Cougars, who were playing in their sixth straight road game, can still celebrate reaching the third round of the playoffs for two straight years. Because of the abridged playoff field, this was also the first time the program reached the regional semifinal round.
“We had a good season,” Gurley said. “We beat three beat conference champions – East Duplin (2A East Central), Southwest Onslow (1A/2A Coastal 8) and Swansboro (3A Coastal) – this year and reached the third round. Tough way to go out though.”
Logan Howard led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points, followed by 12 from Haley Cousins, five from Mia Raynor and four from Ginger Hayden.
McMichael’s top scorers were Faith Robertson with 16 points, Jayda Hairston 15 and Dakota Redmon 12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan.................................... 9 12 12 8 - 41
McMichael................................ 6 8 11 25 - 50
CROATAN (18) – Howard 20, Cousins 12, Raynor 5, Hayden 4,
MCMICHAEL (50) – Robertson 16, Hairston 15, Redmon 12, Lester 2, Wall 2, Tatum 2, Wilde 1.
