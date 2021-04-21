OCEAN — Croatan’s push for the top 2A spot in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference continued Monday with a 3-2 win at home over Heide Trask.
The Cougars scored three runs in the third inning to take the first lead and held on for their fifth straight win. They are 7-4 overall and in the conference. The program hasn’t posted a winning record since 2012.
With so few playoff spots in an abridged postseason, the Cougars will have to be the winningest 2A team from the Coastal 8 to be guaranteed a spot. Currently, they hold a half-game lead over Dixon (6-5).
Croatan has three games left – at Richlands (5-5) on Wednesday, at home against Pender (10-0) on Monday and at East Carteret (7-3) on Wednesday, April 28.
The Cougars’ three runs in the third inning started with an error that helped Jessica Seelinger reach base. Shelby Waltrip hit a double to score her, and Sarah Melby tripled to score Waltrip. Melby scored on a passed ball.
Trask scored one run apiece in the fifth and seventh innings. Madalyn White scored in the fifth on a passed ball after getting on with a single. She scored again in the seventh with an error to reach and another to score.
Sarah Melby struck out 13 batters as the winning pitcher.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Trask……........000 010 1 - 2 4 4
Croatan…...….003 000 0 - 3 5 2
WP – Melby
LP – Mills
Trask leading hitters: White 1-3, run; Bland 1-2; Fennell 1-3; Barnhill 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Henrich 1-2 (2B); Melby 1-3 (3B), RBI, run; Waltrip 1-2 (2B), run; Underwood 1-3; Wahle 1-3.
