OCEAN — A week off for exams couldn’t take the edge off the East Carteret girls basketball team.
The Mariners won 43-17, their defense acting like a vise around the Cougars’ necks. A combination of a new wrinkle in the East offense and a full-court press that stifled the life out of the home team lifted East to 6-0.
East already led 22-4 at halftime, but it kept applying pressure in the third quarter with a press that forced turnover after turnover, and in turn, transition bucket after bucket. The visitors’ lead quickly grew to 34-4 by the four-minute mark of the period.
“That’s their personality as a team,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “I don’t have to motivate them. They are inherently motivated. I just teach them basketball. I asked them what they wanted to do, and they said ‘press.’ They’re very aggressive.”
The game was a rematch from a 45-25 East win in Beaufort on Dec. 10. The 17 points from the Cougars (1-6) in the second game was a season low for both teams.
“We just can’t score right now,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We’re doing different things offensively, and with that is going to be some growing pains. We can take the film from this game and learn from it.”
Croatan came into the contest with a plan to run the triangle-and-two defense, hoping to lock up East’s lead scorers Sydney Roberson and Tanzania Locklear.
The strategy worked for the most part in the first half, where Locklear only scored five and Roberson zero.
“We wanted to make the other three beat us,” Gurley said. “The last time we played them, Sydney and Tanzania combined for 26 of their 45. At halftime, that plan was working in limiting those players, but credit to the other girls, they really stepped up.”
The first-half slack was picked up by Kendalyn Dixon with six points and Kenliana Dixon with five. In the second, though, Roberson picked up speed and scored all of her game-high 12 points. Kenliana Dixon finished with 11 points and Kendalyn with eight, while Locklear scored six.
“That’s going to be one of the best teams we play this year, if not the best,” Gurley said.
The Mariners got to utilize a new wrinkle in Sacoco’s offense, with a three-player weave from the perimeter. The back-and-forth handoffs created spaces on the outside allowing for five three-pointers.
“I think that opened up a lot of lanes,” Sacoco said. “It really stretches a zone defense.”
First-year coach Sacoco was complimentary of the Cougars after the game despite the one-sided score.
“Credit to Croatan,” he said. “They’re a good team and well-coached. They’re always a very professional team. They conduct themselves well, and they’re composed and kind.”
Kate Wilson led the Cougars in scoring with six points, and Ginger Hayden added four.
At the foul line, Croatan shot 9-of-13 and East finished 6-of-14.
The Mariners will play twice next week, both at home. They will host Southwest Onslow (8-0) on Tuesday and West Craven (2-5) on Wednesday.
Croatan will break for the holidays and play next at home against Dixon (1-5) on Jan. 7.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret......................... 16 6 15 6 - 43
Croatan................................... 1 3 7 6 - 17
EAST CARTERET (43) – Roberson 12, Kenl. Dixon 11, Kend. Dixon 8, Locklear 6, Grady 4, Renken 2.
CROATAN (17) – Wilson 6, Hayden 4, McCormick 3, Eikhoff 1, Falcone 1, Parmley 1, Rogers 1.
