OCEAN — Croatan jayvee basketball coach Will Sutton proved “country strong” was every bit as good as “gym strong” Monday in NBC’s The Titan Games.
The 26-year-old Trenton native and agriculture teacher at Croatan stunned the studio audience and host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with an incredible victory in the “Mount Olympus” final over UFC fighter Tyron Woodley. Sutton cruised through the obstacle course and left the five-time welterweight champion in the dust for a sensational start to the eastern region portion of the show.
For Sutton, the victory actually came months ago when the episode filmed before COVID struck in mid-March. He has had to keep the secret under wraps until the episode aired Monday.
“It was a relief to have it finally air,” Sutton said. “It was a pretty big secret to keep, especially with my big mouth. It was pretty cool to finally have people be able to see.”
Sutton will defend his spot on Mount Olympus this coming Monday, July 20 place of the Pro Titan Woodley. There will be two more qualifying episodes for the region before the regional finals. Defeated Titans and contestants who lose at Mount Olympus return to compete in single elimination events in the regional final, where the winner will face the defending Titan on Mount Olympus.
Sutton will be vying to join western region champion Noah Palicia and central region champion Matt Chan. The three regional champions will advance to the Titan championship for one last battle, where the male and female champions will each win $100,000.
For now, though, Sutton isn’t sharing any secrets of how he fared.
“I can’t really say anything, but I think it’ll be a good show for everyone,” he said.
A good show is what Sutton put on for the audience Monday with his performance on Mount Olympus. Woodley joked that “a countryman will not survive” before the contest, but the 5-7, 180-pound Sutton proved him wrong with a combination of speed and strength that brought the crowd to a fever pitch.
“The competitors saw it at the combine that I was pretty athletic, someone that kind of came out of nowhere,” Sutton said. “But a lot of the fans didn’t know that.”
Sutton put some space between he and Woodley on a section of the course that had competitors carry 200-pound columns up a steep incline. Then, Sutton moved 120 pounds of steel chain with ease, scrambled through a cage course and pulled a 300-pound ball-and-chain to the final section, the Titan Tomb. There, he used a sledgehammer to crack through two layers of concrete and reach the “Titan Relic” and secure the win.
“I was real happy,” Sutton said. “I was ecstatic, but I also felt like I was having a mild heart attack. I was gassed, I was pretty spent. I knew where the finish line was and where I needed to go, and it’s a little bit easier to will yourself to finish when you see that finish line.”
Commentators Alex Mendez and Cari Champion were ecstatic as Sutton put more and more space between himself and Woodley who had barely reached the ball-and-chain before the buzzer sounded on Sutton’s victory.
“When I looked back running to the ball and chain, I could kind of tell (I was ahead),” Sutton said. “I think that hurt me a little bit, because it felt like I could rest a little bit.”
Woodley was a two-time All-American wrestler at the University of Missouri, coached by Brian Smith, the brother of West Carteret wrestling coach Kevin Smith.
Sutton’s showdown with Woodley followed another dazzling display of athleticism in a best two-out-of-three competition with 34-year-old Kareem Brinson of Howell, N.J.
The first event between the pair was Nuts and Bolts, a competition that sees participants face a wall loaded down with weights attached to “bolts” and a “nut” that has to be unscrewed to slide the weights off. The objective is to unload enough weight to pull the wall down, and Sutton tried to do just that before taking off even half of the weights.
“What a dumb move,” Sutton said. “Who did I think I was, Hercules? Looking back at it, I was the only one who tried to do it with that much weight still on the wall. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was feeling ‘all gas and no brakes,’ like they said.”
Brinson won the event, but Sutton didn’t back down and fought back on Lunar Impact, where participants race up a ladder and push a revolving wall to push their competitor off their platform. Brinson slipped up the ladder, giving Sutton enough time to reach the wall and push Brinson off. Before the event, Johnson warned the crowd the event is unpredictable, saying it could last 20 minutes or 20 seconds. Sutton didn’t even need 20 seconds.
“I felt like I was back in middle school playing football,” he said. “Sometimes you just got to get on that sled and push it around a little bit. I’ve always been pretty quick, but I think it took the crowd by surprise how fast I was. I have that sneaky speed.”
The last competition with Brinson was the Herculean Pull. Sutton was tasked with pulling two, long 100-pound poles out of their holes before the two fought over the last one tug-of-war style. Sutton reached the last pole first and hung on to the lead until Brinson slipped off the platform, giving Sutton the precious seconds needed to win.
“I knew he was going to give it everything,” Sutton said. “He was there to win, just like I was. At the end, though, we still had a lot of respect for each other. He was a great guy and a great competitor to go against. I hate that he got knocked out, but I’m glad I got to share that experience with him. If we went head-to-head again next week, he might beat me. It’s just the way it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.