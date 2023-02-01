ATLANTIC — Stephanie Fulcher may be gone, but she is not forgotten.
The Down East Duck Run will be used to honor her memory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Atlantic.
On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
There were eight people on board, including four teenagers, all best friends and avid duck hunters, who had just participated in a youth day waterfowl hunt at Lake Mattamuskeet. The crash yielded no survivors and devastated countless families in the surrounding Down East communities.
Those killed in the crash were pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, of Greenville; his son Jeffrey Rawls, 28, of Greenville, who carried a student pilot license; Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.
Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level, was also on board.
Fulcher was a member of the Facebook group “Intermittent Fasting for Women of Eastern NC”, a group of nearly 40 women who supported one another in their pursuits of an active lifestyles, through healthy diet and fitness.
To honor Fulcher, fellow group members came together to remember her through the establishment of a 5K race charity event.
The goal of the 5K, which will start at 9 a.m. at 755 Seashore Drive, is to raise funds to be used in the support of Down East communities, particularly in the promotion of outdoor recreation, something Fulcher held dear.
Donations and proceeds from the race will be collected by the 501c3 “Another Perspective” which was originally established in memory of Sarah James Fulcher, Fulcher’s niece.
Those wishing to register, provide sponsorships or volunteer, can do so at www.aperspective.org/down-east-duck-run.
The cost is $30 per participant.
Registration will end at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.