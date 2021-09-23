NEWPORT — The West Carteret girls tennis team finally had a match that didn’t go down to the wire Tuesday versus White Oak.
After back-to-back 5-4 contests that included a loss to Dixon and a win over Swansboro, and a 6-3 loss to East Carteret, the Patriots were able to relax a bit in an 8-1 triumph over White Oak.
West evened its record to 2-2, while the Vikings fell to 1-5.
Fletcher Worrell, Claire Germain, Sofia Mason, Abigail Kellis, Bennett Sanborn and Clara Freeman each won in singles with Germain, Mason and Kellis garnering shutouts.
The only intrigue came in doubles play with Sasha Baker and Kate McCoury beating Milinna Sok and Arianna Avila by an 8-6 score at No. 1, and Grace Hernandez and Sara-Borden Adams taking an 8-5 win over Liz Hernandez-Lopez and Samata Sok at No. 2.
Following three straight home matches at Fort Benjamin Park, the Patriots will hit the road this week with a trip Tuesday to Richlands (0-2) and a visit Thursday to Dixon (2-3).
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 8, White Oak 1
Singles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Milinna Sok (WO), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Claire Germain (WC) def. Arianna Avila (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Sofia Mason (WC) def. Erica Dailey (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Liz Hernandez-Lopez (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Honor Hicks (WO), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 6: Clara Freeman (WC) def. Samata Sok (WO), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Sasha Baker/Kate McCoury (WC) def. Milinna Sok/Arianna Avila (WO), 8-6.
No. 2: Erica Dailey/Honor Hicks (WO) def. Annabella Botta/Isabella Mennella (WC), 7-3.
No. 3: Grace Hernandez/Sara-Borden Adams (WC) def. Liz Hernandez-Lopez/Samata Sok, 8-5.
