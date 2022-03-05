MOREHEAD CITY — Addie and Briggs Cloutier aren’t your typical transfer student-athletes.
No. 1. They’re more talented than most. The siblings have combined to win 22 medals in postseason swim meets for West Carteret.
No. 2. They didn’t exactly matriculate from one end of the county to the other. The Cloutiers have spent time in Thailand, Timor-Liste, Angola and Mozambique.
Their father, Peter, is a foreign service officer with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
“I’ve always said I was from North Carolina, but I always felt like home was wherever I was living,” said Addie, a freshman.
Addie was born in Thailand, while Briggs was born in Morehead City, the home base for the Cloutiers over the years. Peter and his wife, Nicola, own a home in Morehead City and moved back at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was excited that I would get to have the American high school experience and see what new opportunities that would bring, but also a little bit nervous,” said Briggs, a senior. “I knew it would be a lot different than what I was used to, a different way of living. It was a big adjustment. It was a little hard to adapt, especially in the early months of the pandemic, but I got used to it, and now I’m doing well.”
The previous four and a half years were spent in Maputo, Mozambique.
Maputo is the capital and most populous city of Mozambique. Located near the southern end of the country, it’s positioned within 75 miles of the Eswatini and South Africa borders. The city, with a population of 1.1 million, is situated on a large natural bay on the Indian Ocean.
Coastal living has been a mainstay of the Cloutiers’ lives.
“Being near water is important,’ Addie said. “especially for my dad. He loves the water. And I think my brother and I have developed our love for it from him.”
The siblings have been swimming, snorkeling and surfing since they began schooling.
“Mozambique was beautiful,” Briggs said. “We’d go snorkeling and get up close with whale sharks, manta rays, loggerhead turtles.”
All of those years in the water paid off this winter with each swimmer collecting 11 podium finishes.
Addie earned seven golds, a silver and three bronzes across conference, regional and state meets. Briggs won five golds, four silvers and two bronzes.
Addie took part in three third-place finishes at the 3A state meet, taking bronze in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard medley relay.
Briggs was third in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and captured a state championship with Cameron Johnson, Cooper Law and Colton Ellis in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“It means so much to the guys on the team,” Briggs said. “We really worked hard, practiced hard, perfecting our flip turns, getting our starts better. It really paid off. We’re all so happy.”
The family also lived on the coast in Luanda, Angola and Dili, Timor-Leste, living two and a half years in Angola, and four and a half years in Timor-Leste.
Luanda is the capital and largest city in Angola. Located on Angola's northern Atlantic coast, the city and its metropolitan area is the most populous Portuguese-speaking capital city in the world and the most populous city for Lusophone peoples outside of Brazil, with over 8.3 million inhabitants, a third of Angola’s population.
The siblings were able to speak English at most of their stops and also spoke Portuguese in Mozambique and Angola, former colonies of Portugal.
“Going to American schools overseas allowed us to speak our mother tongue,” Addie said. “In primary and elementary school, it’s required to start to learn Portuguese. I was also starting to learn some French in middle school, then COVID happened, and I didn’t get to complete that learning.”
Different cultures also meant different diets.
In Mozambique, they ate plenty of seafood and grilled chicken and hardly any red meat. Food in the country is typically spicy, and traditional foods include peri peri sauce, made with bird’s eye chillies, onions, peppers, garlic and lemons, and xima, a thick corn porridge
Of course, there is also something to be said for American fast food.
“We love Chick-fil-A,” Addie said. “Coming off the plane, flying from Mozambique, landing in Atlanta, the first thing we want is Chick-fil-A. And my mom misses Starbucks. She’s a coffee person.”
Living in lesser-developed parts of the world proved enlightening for the siblings in deeper ways.
“When we lived in Angola, we would drive through a polluted fishing town, and it opened my eyes to poverty in some places in the world,” Briggs said. “It got me focused on a potential environmental path in my career.”
Briggs is considering swimming at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and study environmental biology. He hopes to pursue a career in the Peace Corps.
Addie would love to swim at the University of Virginia. She hopes to become a pediatric nurse.
While neither would necessarily want to follow directly in their father’s footsteps, they’ve both been greatly influenced by his work in international development.
“I think we both would love to help people,” Addie said. “We’ve gotten to experience so many different cultures and so many different lifestyles and so many different people. Seeing how those people live in Africa, they have so little, and yet they are so happy and so grateful for the life they have. Getting to meet new people and learn from them, I try not to take things for granted, and I’m really grateful for everything I have.”
