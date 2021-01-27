OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team stayed in the game for a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title Tuesday with a 38-24 win over East Carteret.
The victory kept the Cougars (5-1) abreast in a three-way tie for first place with Southwest Onslow (5-1) and Heide Trask (5-1). They lost to Southwest 46-32 on Jan. 8 but beat Trask 41-33 on Jan. 15. Trask defeated Southwest 57-54 on Friday.
“It was a good win,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It’s a county rivalry and a conference game. They’re well coached, and they’ve got some pieces. They’re not a team to overlook. Nobody in our league is really.”
The Mariners only scored two points in the first quarter and never reached double figures in the scoring column for any one quarter. Their best stretch offensively was a five-point run in the third quarter with a layup from Hailey Grady and a three-pointer from Tanzania Locklear.
“I got my tail out-coached, that’s what happened,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “They frustrated us on offense, and it’s my job to calm them down and get us settled. I couldn’t figure out how to do it, and that’s my fault. We played pretty good defense, but (Croatan) is a pretty good team.”
Croatan was otherwise relentless on defense, keeping the visitors scoreless through the first four minutes of the second quarter and for another four-minute stretch in the fourth.
“When we get in our half-court defense, we’re darn near unstoppable,” Gurley said. “It was when we let them get on the break off a turnover or a rebound that we got in trouble. Tonight, we were active in our man-to-man defense, and we communicated well. I thought we rebounded the ball well, too, which is something we’ve been working on. They’re a tall team, so we knew that would be a challenge.”
Offensively, the Cougars leaned on seniors Logan Howard and Hailey Cousins, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. The pair linked up for four straight three-pointers to start the third quarter and give their team a 15-point lead.
Locklear was East’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Croatan won’t play for another week, hosting Southwest Onslow on Tuesday and looking for a reversal from that 46-32 loss in the Stallions’ gym on Jan. 8.
East will also play next Tuesday at Richlands (2-4). The Mariners will look to reverse the trend of two straight losses, the first of which was a 52-32 defeat to Southwest Onslow on Jan. 19.
“We’re ready every game,” Bernauer said. “We were very well prepared for this game, but we’re young and we’re taking our bumps and bruises and we’ll continue to learn. I’m proud that they didn’t quit tonight.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret.......................... 2 7 7 8 - 24
Croatan.................................. 5 9 13 11 - 38
EAST CARTERET (24) – Locklear 10, Grady 4, Kend. Dixon 4, Kenl. Dixon 4, Fulcher 2.
CROATAN (38) – Howard 14, Cousins 13, Harvey 4, Hayden 4, Raynor 2, Underwood 1.
