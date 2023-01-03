Carteret County
News-Times
Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
James Wallace
Croatan High School
Class Senior
State 11th
Regional 2nd
Conference 2nd
James Wallace was one spot away from finishing with consecutive top-10 finishes at the conference, regional and state cross country meets.
The senior was the first Croatan runner to cross the line at the state meet, taking 11th in 16 minutes, 55 seconds.
Wallace helped the Cougars capture the first cross country state championship in county history.
The Cougars won the 3A state meet at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance.
They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10 but still held on for a 143 to 149 victory.
Perhaps even more odd, the Knights had a better overall time (1:28.05.69 to 1:28:06.19) and average time (17:37.14 to 17:37.24).
The Cougars knocked off a North Lincoln program that had won five state titles in a row and seven crowns overall. The Knights held off Croatan last season, winning by 19 points, 106 to 125.
Wallace was also the first Croatan finisher at the regional meet with a time of 15:52 in the 132-runner race.
The Cougars won their third straight regional title.
They ran away with the eight-team meet, posting 34 points. West Johnston took second with 58.
They took their eighth conference crown in a row as well with an impressive 17 points. Wallace was the league runner-up, finishing in 16:10.
