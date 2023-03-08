MOREHEAD CITY — This isn’t your older brother’s West Carteret lacrosse program.
After ending last year with four wins in their last five games, the Patriots are off to a school-best 3-0 start thanks to a 10-3 win over John Paul II Catholic on Tuesday night.
“It’s the first 3-0 start in history, so that is pretty awesome,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “I was trying not to jinx it. I didn’t say anything to them before the game.”
Before this 7-1 stretch, West had gone 10-82 in nearly eight years as a program.
Trailing 2-1 to the Saints (0-3) of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, the Patriots then rattled off nine consecutive goals.
“That was the West Carteret traditional slow start,” Almand said. I don’t know if they feel like it’s more dramatic that way or what. We need to fix that because it was an issue last year, and I was really hoping to not have that carry over this year.”
Braden Owen scored three goals and dished out two assists while Luke Brown registered four goals.
John Schulz added two goals, Chris Nebraski had one, and Sailor Koltun and Ford Jenkins each chipped in with two assists.
Erik Bleck tallied five saves for a defense that shut out the visitors for nearly 30 minutes.
“The defense played pretty good,” Almand said. “They started stepping up as the game went on. They weren’t talking at all in the first half, but they started communicating, picking up who they were supposed to pick up.”
West’s previous victory was much more dramatic with the club taking a 12-11 overtime triumph over North Brunswick (1-1) on Saturday.
The Patriots trailed 11-8 with two minutes to go in regulation before rattling off three straight goals and tying it with eight seconds remaining.
“It’s an understatement to say it’s one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of,” Almand said. “They composed themselves and ran our offense well at the end.”
Brown put up four goals and an assist, followed by Owen with two goals and two assists and Holden Brown with two goals.
Logan Gest contributed a goal and assist, and Koltun and Nebraski added a goal apiece.
Bleck garnered 12 saves.
West will next begin conference play, hosting Croatan on Tuesday and traveling to First Flight on Friday, March 17. The Cougars went 11-4 last year with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs while the Nighthawks went 12-4 and finished as the state runner-up.
“Now the hard part starts,” Almand said. “The conference games hit us. Croatan, First Flight, those are really good teams. We have a lot of work to do. We are in a good spot, but we could be a lot better.”
