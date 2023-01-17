MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan wrestling team went 2-2 at West Carteret’s Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Northside-Jacksonville 54-28 and Richlands 66-18 but lost to Topsail 42-32 and West Brunswick 45-30. They moved their record to 6-7 in dual team action.
There were a few notable individual wins on the day for the Cougars. In the Topsail match, Gavin Cohen (22-11) pinned Noah Reid (23-9) in 3:26 at 126 pounds.
Against West Brunswick, Joshua Cerino-Bautista (10-11) won by 7-2 decision over Leonel Rodriguez (3-1) at 138 pounds, and Jacob Parker (8-13) won by 5-0 decision over Alex Dominguez (4-2) at 152.
Two Croatan grapplers went 4-0 on the day – Davis Foxworth (16-9) at 106 pounds and A.J. Pile (24-7) at 195. Pile scored three pins and a win by forfeit. He pinned West Brunswick’s Gage Woods (0-2) in 24 seconds, Richlands’ Elijah Davis (8-7) in 35 seconds, Northside’s Kreston Monroe (11-13) in 3:35 and won by forfeit against Topsail.
Foxworth pinned West Brunswick’s Roy Nelson (15-15) in 1:17 and Topsail’s Dallas Smith (5-23) in 1:05 and won by forfeit against Northside and Richlands.
Tommy Williams (18-10), Blake Brewington (4-12), Cerino-Bautista and Cohen went 3-1 on the day.
The losses for Cohen and Brewington came against West Brunswick. Cohen lost a 6-5 tiebreaker to Luke Connick (25-4) at 126 pounds, and Brewington was pinned by Nick Chirco (18-8) at 220.
Williams and Cerino-Bautista both suffered defeats against Topsail. Williams was pinned by Ian Fritz (42-2) at 132 pounds, and Cerino-Bautista lost an 8-2 decision to Donovan Gunn (37-8) at 138.
The Croatan girl wrestlers also competed against Richlands, losing 18-12. Kaylum Mills (13-7) pinned Stephanie Ackley (5-9) in 2:14 at 113 pounds, and Angelica Steffy (19-1) won by forfeit. Steffy also scored a 48-second pin over Tyler Alston (0-11) in the Northside match.
Next on the schedule for Croatan are a dual at Topsail on Wednesday and an appearance in the Carolina Women’s Showcase at Lake Norman on Saturday. The Cougar boys will travel to Swansboro on Saturday for the 3A Coastal Conference tournament.
