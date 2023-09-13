OCEAN — Jaden Hilliard scored as many goals last week as he did all last season.
The Croatan junior found the net twice in a 2-1 win over Jacksonville and then registered a hat trick in a 4-3 victory over Topsail.
Hilliard is now one of the team’s main offensive threats after the graduation of Gavin Beaupre and Danny Metcalf. Those two accounted for nearly 60% of the Cougars’ goals and assists.
“I just knew I had to step in and fill their shoes and take on a bigger role,” Hilliard said. “I trained hard in the offseason.”
Beaupre had 27 goals and 20 assists while Metcalf put up 25 goals and 13 assists.
Hilliard already has seven goals in seven games. He posted five last season.
His two biggest goals of the year, at least thus far, came in a win over Jacksonville that avenged last season’s 3-2 loss in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
“We wanted that one bad, because they had knocked us out of the playoffs,” Hilliard said. “That didn’t feel too good. They drew first blood, and in the second half, we just fought real hard and everything fell into place.”
Two days later, Hilliard put up the second hat trick of his career as his side overcame scoring deficits twice in a 4-3 win over Topsail that saw four lead changes.
Croatan trailed 1-0 in the first half and then 3-2 in the second before slotting the last two goals of the match inside the final 27 minutes.
Hilliard scored twice in the first half and then knotting the score at 3-3 in the second half with a penalty kick.
“That was a crazy game,” he said. “They were tough. We kept falling behind, but we kept fighting and pulled it out. I think those wins just gave us a lot more confidence with conference play coming up.”
The two tilts continued the tough nonconference schedule dialed up by coach Paul Slater.
“He’s going to give us a challenge to get us ready,” Hilliard said. “I think we have some things we need to get better at, but we’re playing well right now. We’re moving the ball and finding the right person.”
Jacksonville (5-3-1) is ranked fifth in the 3A East by MaxPreps. Topsail (2-4-2) is one of four 4A teams on the slate, including Ashley (6-1-1), which is ranked 11th in the 4A East.
Croatan (4-3) is ranked sixth in the 3A East.
The tough nonconference slate should not only prepare the team for conference play where it sports a 33-game winning streak, but should also prepare it for the postseason.
“The main goal is a state championship,” Hilliard said.
After capturing a state title three seasons ago with an 18-0 record, the Cougars went 18-3-1 and 15-5-2 over the next two campaigns with losses each postseason in the fourth round.
This year’s squad is led by a strong junior class that includes Jack Melton, Ryan Berger, Angel De la Cuesta, James McCargo and Hilliard.
“It’s an amazing group,” Hilliard said. “They’re all very talented, and we all have a good bond with each other with a common goal of winning.”
A freshman class has infused the club with talent. Kannon McBride leads the team with five assists and is second with six goals. Bennet Beaupre is tied for second on the team with three assists.
“Those two freshmen are pretty good,” Hilliard said. “They are playing pretty well.”
A three-sport standout who shines in the classroom with a 3.75 GPA, Hilliard helped lead the basketball team to its beast season in 10 years with a 11-13 overall mark. The Cougars’ last double-digit winning season came in 2012-2013 with a 20-6 record.
Hilliard led the team in assists (3.3) and ranked second in both points (11.0) and steals (1.6).
“I think we are going to have a pretty decent season,” Hilliard said. “I think we have a chance to win the conference maybe. White Oak and Swansboro are good.”
He also competes in the spring on the golf team, His career low score is 84.
“Golf is just something I do for fun,” he said.
Here are a few of Hilliard’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: Marvel movies.
Favorite TV Channel: “ESPN.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Baby.
Favorite Song: “Freestyle” by Lil Baby.
Favorite Book: “Soccer IQ” by Dan Blank.
Favorite Team: Duke Blue Devils.
Favorite Athlete: Neymar.
Favorite Vacation: Italy.
Favorite Hobby: Soccer.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Earned, not given.”
Favorite Food: Chicken.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Making it to the fourth round of the playoffs.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Paul Slater.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Pelé, Biggie Smalls and Kobe Bryant.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jack Melton, Ryan Berger, Ty Nickson and Trey Jones.
Items For A Deserted Island: Hatchet, water, fire starter, fishing pole and snacks.
