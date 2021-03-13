Thursday marked the one-year anniversary since the World Health Organization proclaimed the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it happens, this is my 365th column with the News-Times, a coincidence so good I couldn’t resist looking in the rearview mirror and remembering what prep sports looked like a year ago.
My, we were a naïve people. On March 12, the N.C. High School Athletic Association made the tough decision to pause sports until at least April 6. A few weeks later, the organization pushed the date to late May, which would have given spring sports teams just a week or two of play before the season would end.
By mid-April, it was clear sports weren’t coming back. Only a few states even left it open as an option. Per a HighSchoolOT.com report on April 19, only Delaware, New York and Vermont hadn’t altogether canceled the spring season. Connecticut had even opened up the possibility of completing the season in June.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker had made the difficult decision to postpone the basketball state championship games, which were slated to take place two days after the pause was announced. However, when it became clear the pandemic was not going away quickly, those games were canceled.
Locally, the cancellation of sports was devastating. It was hard to focus on prep sports considering the other, larger ramifications throughout the country, but there were a lot of unanswered questions still on the table.
Could the Croatan girls soccer team have reached a state championship. Could West Carteret softball have won a third straight conference championship? Could East Carteret track and field or baseball walked away with a state championship?
My first post-COVID announcement story was retired West basketball coach Craig McClanahan’s revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer. He wouldn’t make it past the summer.
The following weeks, my colleague J.J. Smith and I worked hard to find sports topics to bring to a community completely devoid of sports. It was tough but a welcome challenge considering the chaos all around us.
Personally, a few weeks after the WHO’s announcement, it became clear that there wasn’t going to be enough sports to sustain a full work week. I turned my attention to board of commissioners’ election races, restaurants struggling to stay afloat and the switch to virtual learning.
It was a whirlwind, but it looks like the tide is turning a year later. Sports facility capacities have been increased, every sport has had a chance to play a full, albeit truncated, season, and in-person learning is a signature away from returning to semi-normalcy for all K-12 students.
A lot of lessons have been learned over the past year, patience chief among them. But really, we all got a taste of what life without sports looked like, and I for one, never want to see that world again.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
