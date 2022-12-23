The 2022 year of sports is almost in the books. Over the last 12 months, this reporter has seen his share of memorable moments.
Beyond the biggest news and the best headlines, though, were a slew of personal favorite memories. Below is a brief list of some of my favorite recollections from this year of sports:
--------------
In January, I covered an afternoon session of the Morehead City Parks and Recreation department’s Basketball with Disabilities program.
As a father of a child on the autism spectrum, it warmed my heart to see a program that gave kids with cognitive and developmental disabilities a chance to play the sport they love.
About a dozen kids ranging from elementary to high school ages had the gym to themselves for an hour as Sports Coordinator Keith Bernauer, Program Coordinator Gavin Gillikin and a handful of volunteer basketball players from West Carteret ran the kids through drills, played pickup one-on-one games, gave them pointers and generally facilitated a fun, inclusive environment.
Sports are for everyone, and the chance to play them is a privilege all should enjoy. Seeing those kids get that chance was certainly a highlight of my year.
-------------
In February, I got to cover a triple overtime basketball game, something I’ve never seen before in nine years of high school sports coverage.
That night, the West Carteret and Swansboro boys teams were all set to compete for the 3A Coastal Conference title, but it was the girls game beforehand that stole the show. The Patriots won 48-46 after a whopping 44 minutes on the court.
Every bucket was thrilling, and the huge crowd that night lent a ton of energy to the back-and-forth. Everyone loves a thriller, but I remember the crowd getting antsy when it looked like the game might go to a fourth overtime period. Thankfully, Teiona Frazier sank a putback to put the game away late in the third.
It’s worth noting, too, that the West girls team that season went on to win its first outright conference title since 1996-1997.
-------------
In March, I saw the best lacrosse game I’ve ever seen in the Croatan girls squad’s 7-6 loss to Millbrook.
It’s not often a Raleigh-based lacrosse team makes a visit to the Crystal Coast, and to see a still-fledgling Cougar program go toe-to-toe with it was a lot of fun.
Both teams scored three goals apiece in the first and second half and then the match went to overtime, where Millbrook slotted the winning goal. Neither team led by more than a goal at any point, truly a treat for anyone who has seen a lacrosse match in this county.
--------------
A list like this isn’t complete without at least one Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament memory. When you spend a week at the docks every summer, there’s bound to be at least a few.
It should probably the first day of the competition when Mercenaria brought in a 572.6-pound blue marlin to eventually capture a $3.48 million payday, but I’ve seen a lot of big fish and a lot of big payouts over the last decade.
Truthfully, my favorite moment of the tournament was probably the first night, the captains’ party and best dressed contest for the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament.
The outfits I saw that night were incredible. Some were glamorous, some hilarious, all were well-thought out and executed brilliantly. Shout out to the fella that played Rip from Yellowstone, too, for portraying a perfect match.
-------------
In September, I had a chance to go see Havelock football host New Bern, a matchup between two undefeated programs each ranked near the top of their classifications.
I knew both teams had a lot of talent, but what I didn’t know was how good New Bern was going to be. The Bears were big and they were fast, going on to shut out the Rams 27-0.
It was a lot of fun to see two programs with state championship-level talent year after year go at it. After what I saw that night, I wasn’t surprised at all when New Bern went on to win the 4A state championship.
--------------
I’m cheating on this next one, with two memories that help make up one for me. I really enjoyed watching the Croatan boys soccer team this fall, with two games that stuck out specifically.
It’s rare in high school sports where you see loathing between teams, players or, in this case, players and the opposing fan base. In October, the Cougars traveled to Swansboro and won 3-0. Then, in November, they hosted Jacksonville in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs and lost 3-2.
Both of those games featured the biggest feelings between the field and the fans I’ve ever seen. No one would have accused the Cougars of being overly humble this season, a trait that worked for them in most games.
At Swansboro, for instance, they fed off the home fans’ absolute abhorrence for them with each goal they slotted. It was a tough obstacle to overcome, however, when Jacksonville took an early lead in that game and never let it go.
It’s rare to see that much emotion in a high school game, and for someone that covers them year-round, it was a fun reprieve from the norm.
--------------
I don’t see East Carteret sports play a ton, but when I do, it’s always a treat.
One of the highlights of my year was seeing the girls basketball team’s Tanzania Locklear and Sydney Roberson team up to score 45 points in a 48-32 win over West.
It is rare to see two players take over a game like that, and both are incredibly talented. Locklear went for 28 that night and Roberson scored 17 to help the Mariners overcome an 18-13 deficit at halftime against their county rival.
If those two can continue to roll like they did that night – Locklear is currently averaging 24.9 points and Roberson 9.9 – then I’d imagine the Mariners will continue to make memorable moments in 2023.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
