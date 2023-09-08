CONCORD — It's been nearly three months since Cooper Webb has competed in a race.
The county native will return to the dirt bike track this weekend with big stakes on the line.
In a typical year, riders would start their offseason in September after completing 28 rounds of AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross events over the previous nine months.
A new, exciting competition has been added in 2023.
The top 20 riders in combined points from the two series will battle it out in the SuperMotocross World Championship.
The three-race playoff stretch begins Saturday at zMAX Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The second race will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at Chicagoland Speedway, and the final is slated for Saturday, Sept. 23 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
The Concord race will air at 3 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock.
There is $5.5 million in SMX purse money on the line, including $1 million for the 450 SMX champion.
Webb is seeded sixth in the SMX standings with 451 points, just ahead of Jason Anderson with 449. Chase Sexton is seeded first with 710 points followed by Aaron Plessinger with 622, Jett Lawrence with 550, Adam Cianciarulo with 538, and Dylan Ferrandis with 455.
Webb finished third in the supercross championship despite his season ending prematurely due to a concussion.
He missed the last three races and ended up with 304 points, trailing Sexton with 372 and Eli Tomac with 339. Tomac was also injured, suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the penultimate race.
Webb’s motocross season provided plenty of drama.
A bombshell dropped in the world of dirt bike racing in July with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Webb mutually agreeing to part ways, effective immediately.
In the previous week, the team announced that Webb would miss the RedBud National, via a vague press release, stating he was “pretty banged up” in a practice crash.
“Forever grateful for the opportunity that (Motosport Director of KTM) Roger (DeCoster), (KTM Team Manager) Ian (Harrison) and the entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team gave me,” Webb said in a social media post. “It has been one hell of a ride and I’m proud of what we accomplished these past five seasons. Together, we’ve decided to go our own ways following my practice crash last week, which will leave me out for the rest of summer.”
Webb had entered the RedBud National weekend in third place in the season standings with 147 points, trailing Lawrence with 200 and Ferrandis with 151.
Racer X Online, citing multiple sources, reported Webb has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2024. The county native began his amateur and professional career with Yamaha.
Webb joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2019 and went on to clinch his first career 450SX championship in the inaugural campaign, before again claiming the premier class crown in 2021. The 27-year-old was the runner-up in 2020.
In the past five seasons, Webb and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing amassed a total of 52 podium finishes and 21 main event wins in the 450SX division of the AMA Supercross Championship.
“On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Cooper for the years of successes we have had together,” Harrison said. “Both Cooper and the team have decided to part ways. This will give him time to recover and then move on to the next chapter of his racing career. The team and myself wish him all the best. I will always be reminded of the success we have had together because Cooper’s championship bikes and trophies stand proudly in the KTM race shop lobby.”
