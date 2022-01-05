MOREHEAD CITY — Joshua Knipe was probably born to be a wrestler.
His father and brother were both MCMAP (Marine Corps Martial Arts Program) instructors.
“I started wrestling in sixth grade and fell in love with it right off the bat,” he said. “My family has been into combat sports as long as I can remember. My father is a black belt in four different styles. I just loved beating up on them whenever I could.”
Originally from White Marsh, Md., Knipe moved to the area in middle school, and despite suffering a broken leg on the mat as an eighth-grader, he quickly fell in love with the sport.
He also quickly found success, qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore at West Carteret after going 14-4 in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.
“It was super fun, but it was sad too, because the other qualifiers were seniors, and it was sad to see my buddies go,” Knipe said. “And my buddy Skyler Oxford, I thought he deserved to make it to states, so to not see him on the bus, that was sad to say the least.”
Knipe reported the state tournament was somewhat of a wakeup call. He dropped a 7-6 decision to Piedmont’s Ryan Whetzel in the first round. There were no consolation rounds in the pandemic-amended tournament.
“It was crazy,” he said. “It felt like the finals of a big tournament right off the bat.”
And while going to the state meet was an eye-opener, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise after drilling with teammates River Carroll and Josh Henderson during the season.
“They were such good competition,” Knipe said. “I was definitely happy to qualify, but I felt like I worked my butt off to get there.”
Just qualifying won’t be enough for him this season. He plans on placing in the top three in the state as a junior and is certainly off to a good start.
Knipe is currently 26-3 after competing well at a number of tournaments.
He became just the third Patriot to ever win a title at the Tiger Holiday Classic, going 3-0 in the 195-pound weight class with his final victory coming in a slim 2-1 decision over Orange’s Acoya Isley (14-5).
“That kid was stout,” Knipe said. “I think what it comes down to really is a really good coaching staff. I was on the mat trying my hardest, and every chance that I got, I tried to look at my corner to see what my coaches were saying. Everything works out when you do that.”
He reached the finals with a 4-2 decision over Michael Brady (20-12) of Asheboro after he pinned David Preis (12-16) of Green Hope in 1:45.
Knipe also won the Swiss Bear by edging White Oak’s Chase Salter (27-6) in a 3-2 decision in the 195-pound final. The two have developed a bit of rivalry with Salter repaying the favor and beating Knipe in a 3-1 decision a week later in the 195-pound final of the Beast of the East.
“It goes back a little further, though,” Knipe said. “He absolutely crushed me in the conference tournament my sophomore year, beating me 7-1. He’s a stout kid, although I think the next time I see him – I’ve been working really hard in the room with the coaches and alumni – I think it’s going to go differently.”
Knipe nearly has three tournament championships this season.
In West’s annual Beach Brawl to begin the year, he took a 12-8 decision over Cape Fear’s Landon Sargent (19-3) and then pinned East Carteret’s Daniel White (29-4) in 4:38 to advance to the final.
Havelock’s Lance Deane (17-3) ended the run by pinning Knipe in 4:00. His only other loss this season came to Deane in a 3-2 dual match with Havelock three days after the Beast of the East.
“I was upset about that loss in the Beach Brawl,’ Knipe said. “It stuck with me. Coach really got on me, and we spent a lot of time in the room going over it. I was able to focus on what I needed to, and even though I lost to him the second time, I’ve been working hard, and if I see him again, it should go differently.”
Knipe said he plans on winning a state championship by the time he graduates. His goal may take on more weight considering his wrestling career may come to an end in high school.
Knipe sports a 4.44 GPA and ranks in the top 10 of his class. He plans on going to medical school after college.
“I’ve been thinking about it since early middle school, and I need amazing grades to go into that,” he said. “I work very hard for what I can get in the classroom. I have a big spot in my heart for kids, so I plan on going into pediatrics. I have no clue where I’m going to school and not sure if I’ll wrestle. It would definitely be tough with my major.”
Here are a few of Knipe’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Forrest Gump.”
Favorite TV Show: “Darwin’s Game.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Dr. Stone.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Frank Sinatra.
Favorite Song: “Still of the Night” by Whitesnake.
Favorite Book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: West Carteret wrestling.
Favorite Athlete: Jordan Burroughs.
Favorite Vacation: Miami, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Wrestling.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “It is better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.” – Chinese proverb.
Favorite Food: Chicken.
Favorite Drink: Milo’s Zero Calorie Sweet Tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Tight Lines.
Favorite Season: Wrestling season.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Qualifying for states in my sophomore year.”
Favorite Teacher: My mom.
Favorite Sport: Mixed martial arts.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: The Oxford special.
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: FloWrestling.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jordan B. Peterson, Dan Gable, Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali and Ronald Reagan.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Skyler Oxford, Hiroki Cruz, Nathan Hughes, Dylan Shirley, John Schultz and coach Eric Frazier.
Items For A Deserted Island: Hammock, Swiss army knife, water purifier, piña colada mix, and marshmallows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.