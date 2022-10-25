OCEAN — How much has Tyrese Cone progressed during his cross country career at Croatan?
As a freshman, he didn’t make varsity and put up a personal record of 19 minutes.
In the 3A Coastal Conference championship last week, the junior captured the title in a personal record 15:54.
“I would have looked at them and told them they were wrong if someone told me this is where I’d be two years later,” Cone said.
And now his meteoric rise through the ranks has him suddenly thinking of a college career at the Division I level.
“I didn’t really start thinking about it until the beginning of this year when I realized I could run some pretty good times,” he said.
Cone began the year wanting to make a name for himself. He said he knew it was a possibility when he turned in a time just eight seconds off his previous personal record in the first race of the season.
His strong start came as a result of a disappointing spring outdoor track and field season. After not qualifying for the state meet, he took a week off and then started training for the fall cross country season.
“At the beginning of the summer, I was running 20 miles a week, then during the summer I got up to 35-40, and recently, in September, I’m at 40-50,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard this year.”
He established goals to run a sub-16:00 time and set the course record at Fort Macon. He did both, breaking the old Fort Macon record by three seconds.
Cone then dominated at the conference championship, winning by 16 seconds at Northeast Creek Park.
“I went out and got a lead early on, which isn’t normal,” he said. “I try to pace with the front group for the first mile and then take the lead, but I was feeling really good, so I decided to go out in front, and after that, I kind of lengthened the lead.”
He helped Croatan win its eighth consecutive league title.
“It’s enjoyable, winning like that,” he said. “We still get challenged. We still have to work for the wins. The competition is pretty good.”
As a sophomore, he finished sixth at Northeast Creek Park in 17:16 at the conference championship meet. He went on to place eighth in the region in 16:47 and 36th in the state in 17:15.
“I was really pleased with my results last year,” he said. “The growth from my freshman to my sophomore year was just about as big as it has been from my sophomore year to my junior year.”
This season sees him ranked second in the region and sixth in the state. Cone said his goal is to always finish one place higher than his seed. He enters the rest of the postseason with plenty of confidence after his stellar conference win.
“I feel like I could go out there and run some pretty good times and place pretty high,” he said.
A runner since his eighth-grade year, he’s now starting to think about competing for a state championship next year.
“If I can, I would love to be below 15:30 next year,” he said. “That would set me up pretty well.”
It would also set him up for a career at the next level.
“I’ve looked at some college recruiting times,” said the South Carolina native. “My dream school has always been Clemson, but if I could pick a perfect school, it would probably be N.C. State because they have a stronger engineering program.”
A standout student with a 4.20 GPA, Cone said he’s been interested in engineering for as long as he can remember.
“I’m not sure which one yet,” he said. “Civil, electrical, computer, I’m considering them all.”
Here are a few of Cone’s favorite things:
Favorite Movie: “Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby..”
Favorite Cartoon: “Looney Tunes.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Tory Lanez.
Favorite Song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
Favorite Book: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins.
Favorite Team: Clemson Tigers.
Favorite Athlete: Craig Engels and Drew Hunter.
Favorite Vacation: Texas.
Favorite Hobby: Legos.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “No human is limited.” – Eliud Kipchoge.
Favorite Food: Lasagna.
Favorite Drink: Strawberry Grape Body Armor.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “First time getting a sub-5:00 mile.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Alan Broadhurst.
Favorite Sport: Track.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “I listen to the same song (‘Dreams and Nightmares’) before every race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.