BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team ended the regular season on a high note Wednesday, capturing its fifth straight win with an 11-3 victory over Croatan on senior night.
The Mariners (11-3) finished as runner-up in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with an 11-3 mark after outscoring their last five opponents 68-13.
“We’ve hit the ball well here at the end of the season,” coach Doug Garner said. “Hopefully we can continue that into the playoffs.”
Garner’s squad scored 133 runs in league play, placing it 18 runs better than the second-best offense, Richlands with 115.
The Mariners said goodbye to just two seniors, Taylor Creech and Destiney Stanley.
East put up four runs in the bottom of the second inning with two outs as Alisha Tosto, Ashlyn Guthrie and Anna Gillikin drove in runs.
Gillikin went 4-of-4 with two RBIs. She also took the win on the mound, striking out 11 and walking none while giving up no earned runs on four hits.
After giving up three runs in the top of the third, the home team responded with a run in the bottom of the inning and then added five more in the fourth to jump out to a commanding 10-3 advantage.
Stella Bradford and Sabra Brown each hit a two-run double in the fourth.
“We got some big two-out hits from a cast of characters,” Garner said. “Stella, Alisha, Anna, all had some big two-out hits. And we looked good on defense except that one inning.”
A hit batter, wild pitch and error opened up a three-run third for the Cougars.
Lexie Wahle led Croatan with two RBIs, while Sarah Melby had two hits including a double.
Croatan (7-7) fell to 7-7 in the Coastal 8 and finished fourth in league play.
The Cougars lost their third straight game but didn’t look like the team that had dropped the previous two, falling 1-0 to Richlands (9-5) and 5-4 in 10 innings to conference champion Pender (14-0).
“We simply did not show up tonight, and that is tough to take,” coach Lindsey Gurley said. “Usually, we are competitive in the league, but not in this game. We fell off. It’s unfortunate and frustrating.”
Gurley’s team may look at this season as one of “what ifs” after also falling 3-2 in the other matchup with Pender and 3-1 to Dixon (6-8), giving it four losses by a total of five runs.
“One less error here or there,” Gurley said. “We had chances Monday night against Pender, we had runners on second and third, we had the bases loaded, but we couldn’t get it done. It stinks.”
Croatan will graduate a seven-member senior class, including Shelby Waltrip, MacKenzie Henrich, Olivia O’Kane, Annmarie Benson, Berlyn Underwood, Jessica Seelinger and Melby.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan...…..003 000 0 - 3 4 2
E. Carteret...041 510 x - 11 10 1
WP – Gillikin
LP – Melby
Croatan leading hitters: Melby 2-3 (2B), run; Henrich 1-2; Wahle 1-3, 2 RBIs.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 4-4, 2 RBIs, run; Brown 1-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Oden 1-2, 2 runs; Bradford 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Guthrie 1-3, RBI, run; Tosto 1-4, 2 RBIs, run; Fulcher 1-5, run.
