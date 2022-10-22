FORT MACON — Sally King was hoping to raise $5,000 for the Broad Street Clinic with her first Run the Fort race.
The West Carteret sophomore cross country runner ended up raising more than $10,000.
“I don’t have the words,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Nearly 120 runners finished the 5K on Saturday morning at Fort Macon’s Elliot Coues Nature Trail.
Austin Sullivan won the male division with a time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds, and Alyssa LeClarie took the female division in 22:30.
John Perrine was the runner-up in the male division in 20:44, followed by Allen Lee in third in 21:24.
Anna Simmons placed second in the female division in 27:11, followed by Lesley Bunn in third in 27:14.
King volunteers at the Broad Street Clinic during summers and has fallen in love with the organization’s mission.
Broad Street Clinic was founded in 1993 by county physicians and other concerned citizens as a private, nonprofit, free health clinic serving adult residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas.
It seeks to provide access to medical care for the uninsured, low-income population in the community. The clinic was originally based in Beaufort, hence the name. It is now located on North 35th St. in Morehead City near Carteret General Hospital.
King hopes to continue her fundraiser race over her next two years at West.
“I’m beyond grateful,” she said. “So many people chipped in – volunteers, sponsors – everyone was so kind. Everything was amazing. I’m surprised with how it went honestly. I’m already looking at which charity to support next year.”
Here are results of the race:
Run the Fort
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Alyssa LeClaire, 22:30; 2, Anna Simmons, 27:11; 3, Lesley Bunn, 27:14.
13-and-under: 1, Makenna Mayo, 38:02; 2, Marci Goodwin, 45:14; 3, M. Walker, 46:46.
14-19: 1, Mary Beth Garrison, 29:38; 2, Skyler Setzer, 31:52; 3, McKinley Schoden, 38:35; 4, Zoe Baily, 49:24; 5, Liza Howard, 49:24; 6, Katelyn Lewis, 55:52.
20-29: 1, Alyssa LeClaire, 22:30; 2, Mason Starling, 30:14; 3, Haley Cooley, 37:17; 4, Makayla Penton, 1:02:26; 5, Eliza Randolph, 1:02:27.
30-39: 1, Melissa Martinez, 27:52; 2, Annie Frenzel, 32:55; 3, Erin Craine, 33:30; 4, Kendra Johnson, 38:19; 5, Kayla Walton, 43:40; 6, Leanne Walker, 46:45; 7, Brittany Kelley, 1:02:14; 8, Katherine Bartley, 1:02:15.
40-49: 1, Anna Simmons, 27:11; 2, Lesley Bunn, 27:14; 3, Pauline Shiver, 28:37; 4, Becky Jones, 29:01; 5, Heidi Tucker, 30:12; 6, Amanda McCall, 31:48; 7, Melissa Rose, 34:08; 8, Laura Nowell, 34:20; 9, Leigh Ann Gray, 34:21; 10, Courtney Rose, 39:44; 11, Janette DeVan, 39:46; 12, Heather Miller, 40:12; 13, Terri Garrison, 44:06; 14, Paige Baily, 46:13; 15, Emily Bedsworth, 50:40; 16, Marie Green, 50:41; 17, Kimberly Lipford, 53:24; 18, Jaime Lewis, 55:50; 19, Greta Quinn, 57:55.
50-59: 1, Amy LeClaire, 28:52; 2, Tracy Rogers, 30:08; 3, Emily Carter, 30:31; 4, Jule Mansfield, 33:46; 5, Ashley Sellars, 43:18; 6, Kristin Rozewski, 43:50; 7, Carol Tulevech, 44:05; 8, Norma Jean Gomez, 44:06; 9, Eileen Boone, 46:12; 10, Hallock Howard, 46:14; 11, Martha Harrison, 48:44; 12, Melanie Duncan, 48:44; 13, LeAnn Williams, 49:44; 14, Beth Davis, 49:45; 15, Leslie Woodward, 50:14; 16, Edie Reed, 50:14; 17, Amanda Schoden, 57:56.
60-69: 1, Kathy Swanzey, 30:10; 2, Teresa Sullivan, 35:26; 3, Kathy Marcheselli, 35:93; 4, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 42:11; 5, Debbie Buckley, 49:57; 6, Mary Ellen Miller, 50:36; 7, Mary Elesha, 50:36; 8, Carolyn Morris, 53:11.
70-79: 1, Cheryl Gerhart, 48:58.
MALE
Overall: 1, Austin Sullivan, 18:13; 2, John Perrine, 20:44; 3, Allen Lee, 21:24.
13-and-under: 1, H. Godwin, 23:47; 2, Jonah Walter, 27:40; 3, A. Martinez, 27:49; 4, D. Tucker, 30:07; 5, D. Craine, 33:30; 6, D. Boone, 39:37; 7, W. King, 43:43; 8, F. Bedsworth, 50:41; 9, M. Kelley, 1:02:14.
14-19: 1, Nash Taylor, 21:29; 2, Ricky Craine, 24:12; 3, Sandlin Nowell, 27:48; 4, Davis Starling, 30:14; 5, Miles Rosania, 32:35.
20-29: 1, Austin Sullivan, 18:13; 2, Leo Barcenas, 27:04; 3, Gabriel Earley, 35:27.
30-39: 1, John Perrine, 20:44; 2, Allen Lee, 21:24; 3, Danny Long, 23:30; 4, Jeremy Wilson, 24:48; 5, Jason Peters, 32:55; 6, John Darden, 42:01.
40-49: 1, Larry Lewis, 24:03; 2, Brian Nowell, 24:25; 3, Matt Godwin, 27:34; 4, Evan Ragland, 29:09; 5, Jeffrey Douglas, 30:02; 6, Rick McCall, 31:48; 7, Pete Lipford, 34:20; 8, Kasey Miller, 41:27; 9, Michael Winchester, 1:02:22.
50-59: 1, Steve Tulevech, 22:46; 2, Steve Kozischek, 24:51; 3, Daniel Fischler Sr., 25:12; 4, Stephen Schmidt, 26:13; 5, Bob Ruffin, 27:08; 6, Clark Jenkins, 27:43; 7, Nick Pratt, 27:48; 8, Robert Lee, 32:06; 9, James de Guehery, 33:41; 10, Jennifer Daly, 43:05.
60-69: 1, Gregory Goolishian 25:49; 2, Frank Craine, 27:48.
70-79: 1, Ricardo Gomez, 37:16; 2, Joe Smith, 53:09.
