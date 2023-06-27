MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins widened their first-place lead Monday with a 5-3 win over the Wilmington Sharks at Big Rock Stadium.
The Marlins (14-6) hold a one-game lead over the Wilson Tobs (12-6) in the Coastal Plain League’s East Division. As it stands, the Fish hold the best league record in both divisions and are one of just three teams with more than 10 wins in the summer collegiate league.
The win Monday was a rescheduled contest from Friday after that game with the Sharks (10-9) was rained out. The team took an off day on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Marlins turned in an explosive 17-3 victory at the Tri-City Chili Peppers in a seven-inning run-rule victory.
The Fish slashed 16 hits while the pitching staff subdued the home team. Shaun Gamelin (Rhode Island College) got the nod for the start, going three innings with one run and allowed. He walked five batters and struck out eight.
The scoring began in the second inning for both teams, as a Dan Tauken (Albany) single and an error on Chili Peppers shortstop Dalton Hurst (New Orleans) put two runners aboard for Mike Kenney (Mount Olive) who singled in the first of 17 runs for the Marlins.
In the bottom of the frame, Avery Neaves (Lynchburg) walked, and a two base error charged to Gamelin put him on third. This set the table for Henry Cooke (Virginia Tech) who doubled in Neaves to tie the game at 1-1 heading to the third inning.
With two outs and two runners on, Marlins bats sparked to life. Tauken smacked a double into the pasture to score two runs and push the score to 3-1. Still with two outs, the Marlins loaded the bases for Kenney who put a ball in play that was misplayed at second. The error brought two more runs across for the Marlins to complete the four-run inning and push the score to 5-1.
In the fifth inning, Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) smashed a ball to the triangle in center field that sent Peppers center fielder Michael Dolberry (Longwood) sailing like Superman into the wall, reaching over the wall and robbing what could’ve been a home run.
The Fish sticks weren’t done in the fifth, however. With the bases loaded and Kenney at the plate, an Ethan Hamill (Cornell) wild pitch brought home Braylin Marine (Newberry College).
A second Chili Peppers error brought across a seventh run as Tauken came around to score. Locked in a 7-1 score with two runners on, Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) stepped into the left-handed batter’s box and blasted a home run over the left field wall to propel the score to 10-1.
Up 10-1, Sayers Collins (East Texas Baptist) made his Marlins debut in the bottom of the fifth, hurling a 1-2-3 inning.
After the Chili Peppers plated two runs on a Cameron Miller (Ashland) single, the Marlin bats exploded in the top of the seventh inning.
Seven runs from 12 batters came across to score on eight Marlin singles and a Marriott walk. Then, to preserve the 10-run mercy rule, Sebastian Meija (UT Rio Grande Valley) came in to close the victory and slammed the door, retiring the Chili Peppers’ side in order.
---------------
The Marlins lost a hard-fought game to the Tobs 8-4 at Fleming Stadium on Thursday as the home team played a complete game on both ends of the ball.
The first three innings shone pitching in dominant fashion, with just one reaching base from the two offenses. Will Walsh (Nebraska) started on the bump for the Marlins and J.D. McCracken (Rice) got the start for the Tobs.
The Tobs’ offense finally got rolling in the fourth inning as Luis Hernandez (Indiana State) stepped up to the plate with a runner on first and belted a majestic home run over the head of Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) and the left field wall for a 2-0 Tobs lead.
Back-to-back base hits following the home run set the table for the Tobs before Chase Waddell (Barton) flew out to center for the second out. An Anton Lazits (Columbia) RBI single brought home a third run for the Tobs, and they weren’t done yet. With two runners on, Brian Fry (Toledo) stepped to the plate and jacked a ball over the right center field fence to balloon the Tobs’ lead to 6-0 heading to the fifth.
Down 6-0, the Marlins showed life with back-to-back hits and one out, setting the table for Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt). With Marriott in scoring position at third, McCracken unleashed a wild pitch to allow Marriott to dash home and score the first Marlins run. Phillip Bernstein (Richmond), trailing Marriott to third, scored on a sacrifice fly from Campbell.
Down 6-2, Cade Carlson (ETSU) came on for Walsh, giving up six runs on seven hits.
In the top of the sixth, Marine sent a sacrifice fly to center to score a third run for the Marlins. Youngblood moved to third on the out and scored on a Marriott sacrifice fly to left field.
Ending the top of the sixth with a 6-4 score, the Tobs struck again in the bottom of the inning, with Harrison Pontoli (Indiana-Pennsylvania) taking Carlson deep to push the score to 7-4.
The Marlins loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning but could not push across a run as Brett Anderson came on and limited the damage for the Tobs.
The Tobs pushed across another run in the bottom of the seventh inning, with A.J. Jones (N.C. A&T) coming across on an infield hit. The Marlins tried to rally in the late innings, but fell short against relievers Ryan Corbett (Southwestern) and Cam Edmondson (Indiana State) out of the back end of the Tobs bullpen.
Next up for the Marlins is a home game against the Tobs slated for Wednesday at Big Rock Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.