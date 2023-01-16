TRENTON — The East Carteret boys basketball team played one of its finest games of the season Friday night in a 73-49 triumph over Jones Senior.
The Mariners outscored the Trojans by 10 points apiece in the first and second quarters to grab a 39-19 lead at halftime.
The Beaufort squad improved to 9-5 overall with its second win of the week and upped its 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference mark to 2-1.
Jones Senior fell to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the league.
East will continue conference play Friday when it hosts Southside. The Seahawks are 5-9 overall but 2-0 in the Coastal Plains.
Shamel Baker scored eight points in the first quarter as the Mariners took a 16-6 lead. Baker finished with 24 to hit the 20-point mark for the 12th time in 14 games.
Charles Matheka scored eight points in the second quarter as his team outscored the Trojans 23-13 to take a 20-point lead at the break. Matheka ended up with 18 points.
Jacob Nelson scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter.
Maja Brown led Jones Senior with 22 points. His team was more competitive in the third quarter, getting outscored just 18-17.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret..................... 16 23 18 16 - 73
Jones Senior....................... 6 13 17 13 - 49
EAST CARTERET (73) – Baker 24, Matheka 18, J. Nelson 15, B. Nelson 6, Walker 4, Small 2, Spickett 2, Taylor 2.
JONES SENIOR (49) – Brown 22, Weatherington 9, Strayhorn 6, Roberts 4, Butler 4, Dillahunt 3, Edwards 1.
