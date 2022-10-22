YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret volleyball team fell in the semifinals of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to Northside-Pinetown.
The Panthers took the match 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.
Northside went on to drop a 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 match to Pamlico in the league tournament final.
The Hurricanes moved to 17-5 with the win, while the Panthers dropped to 18-5.
East moved to 9-11.
The Mariners advanced to the semifinal with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 victory over Southside in the first round.
The Seahawks dropped to 0-19.
Kate Guthrie had 14 kills and four aces. Meadow Kaiser added six kills, and Hailey Grady posted 20 assists.
Guthrie put up nine kills and two blocks versus Northside. Kaiser had three kills, and Grady went for two blocks, three digs and seven assists.
Sadie McIntosh displayed a fine all-around game with three kills, two aces, five digs and seven assists.
Kimberly Siggler had three kills and six blocks, Elli Parrish contributed six digs, and Demi Rosen registered five digs.
