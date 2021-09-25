MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team is on a roll, but head coach Michael is only worried about living in the moment.
The Patriots (7-4 overall) were under .500 four games ago, but now they’ve won four straight dating back to a 3-1 win over Richlands on Sept. 14. That one helped the program bounce back from a 3-2 nonconference loss to Croatan on Sept. 9.
“After the Croatan match, which was a pivotal moment for our team, I decided that we’re only going to worry about the moment that we’re in,” Turner said. “I don’t know what our record is after that match, and I don’t really care. We played really well tonight, and we won. I’m more worried about our quality of play than the final score right now.”
That has worked out well for West, which defeated White Oak 3-0 on Thursday. It also blanked Swansboro 3-0 on Tuesday. A 3-2 win over Dixon on Sept. 16 makes it a four-game streak.
“I thought we played well (against White Oak),” Turner said, “but we probably played our best match of the year at Swansboro. It was something. We passed the ball well, we hit well and we didn’t give away unforced errors.
“We had some attacking errors in set one (against White Oak), but that was literally the only negative of the game. That stuff’s always going to happen, so a pretty good win.”
The Patriots are on a roll, but they face Croatan again on Tuesday at home. The first match with the Cougars (5-4) only counted as nonconference as long as the two scheduled conference matches are able to be played. the two programs are evenly matched this season, with the recent RPI rankings released by the NCHSAA listing Croatan as No. 14 and West as No. 16.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Turner said. “Tuesday is the day of reckoning for one of the two of us. We’ll find something out at the end of that one.”
