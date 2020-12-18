MACON, Ga. — Jenna Reiter shined in her first and only cross county race for UNC-Greensboro this season.
It had been 254 days since UNCG competed in an athletic event when the Spartans took the course at the Southern Conference Championships in Macon, Ga., but the former West Carteret standout didn’t show any rookie jitters.
Reiter provided a team-best 18-minute, 54.08-second time to finish 17th in the 77-runner 5K and earn SoCon All-Freshman honors. She was just 14 seconds away from a top-10 finish.
The conference showed a strong contingent of freshmen with first-year runners taking six of the top 18 spots and placing in 10 of the top 31 positions.
Reiter helped UNCG tally 140 points to finish fourth in the 10-team competition. Furman won its eighth consecutive SoCon title with 28 points, followed by Samford with 80 and East Tennessee State 83.
The SoCon didn’t hold any regular season meets due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reiter wrapped up one of the best high school cross country careers in county history last fall when she garnered all-state status for the fourth season – former West standout Emme Fisher is the only other cross country runner to reach that status.
Reiter became the fourth West female cross country runner to move on to a Division I program in the past seven years, joining Samantha Decker (UNC-Asheville, 2018), Emme Fisher (UNC-Wilmington, 2017) and Blake Dodge (UNC-Chapel Hill, 2014).
Reiter took third as a freshman at the 3A state meet, fourth as a sophomore and eighth as a junior.
As a senior, she took seventh in an ultra-tough 3A meet in 18:16 seconds, which broke her record for a West girls runner at a state championship by two seconds.
Reiter won the Coastal Conference championship for three straight seasons and added a regional title to her four-year résumé.
West won the league title in each of her four seasons – the club has captured the conference crown for 17 consecutive seasons – and took three of four regional championships.
The Patriots also claimed a top-10 finish at the state meet in each of her four seasons, taking seventh, seventh, ninth and third. They’ve reached top-10 status at state meets for 13 straight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.