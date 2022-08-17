MOREHEAD CITY — There seems to be a perfect symmetry in the naming of the West Carteret gymnasium.
Craig McClanahan will be memorialized alongside his old coach Billy Widgeon during a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The gym will be named for McClanahan while the court has been named for Widgeon for the past nine years.
“I think it is appropriate that both of their names will be in there,” said Robert Lancaster, brother-in-law and longtime assistant coach of the late McClanahan. “It is neat that both of their names will be displayed in the gymnasium where they dedicated so much time doing something they loved.”
Widgeon, with 23 years on the bench, is the only one to coach varsity boys basketball longer at West than McClanahan, who served for 21 years. There have been 58 years of West basketball.
“Coach Widgeon was there all those years, and then Craig came through there and played for him, later becoming the coach, and both of them had so much pride in West Carteret Patriots basketball,” Lancaster said. “Craig thought so much of Billy Widgeon, and Billy Widgeon thought so much of him. And they respected each other so much. They loved it, West Carteret.”
McClanahan retired in 2019 and died of cancer on June 27, 2020 at the age of 59.
Widgeon died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 78.
McClanahan worked in the Carteret County School System for 34 years, teaching and coaching at West during the last 21 years of his career. At West, he served 21 years as the head varsity boys basketball coach, coached boys tennis and girls tennis for a combined 17 years, and served as the athletic director for 15 years.
His 2018-2019 basketball team won the school’s first conference championship in 33 years, making him just one of two varsity basketball coaches in school history to win a conference championship, alongside Widgeon.
McClanahan led Patriot basketball teams to winning records in five of his last six seasons, with a record of 47-24 in the last three years.
The naming of a county school facility is a three-year process.
One must be retired from the school system for two years before a proposal can be presented. Voting takes place a year later.
In August 2021, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson presented to the County Board of Education a proposal that Lancaster had made to name the gym for McClanahan. Lancaster had collected letters supporting the project and a statement signed by West coaches.
A year later this month, with a unanimous 6-0 decision – board member John McLean was not present – the board voted to approve the naming of the gymnasium in memory of McClanahan.
“I understand it got a lot of support,” Lancaster said. “I was told the board got a lot of emails and people talking to them about it. From the feedback I’ve gotten from it since it was announced, it’s been pretty humbling, really. It gives me chills thinking about it.”
The dedication of the gym will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Check-in will begin at 4:15 p.m. in the school's gymnasium.
The event includes a catered meal.
The dress is business casual, and attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
Anyone who wishes to attend is welcome.
An RSVP must be sent to Lancaster at robert.lancaster@carteretk12.org by Sunday, Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.